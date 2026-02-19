LeBron James’ Real Reason For Not Participating In Slam Dunk Contest Has Been Revealed

After being repeatedly blamed for the decline of the dunk contest, Rich Paul revealed why LeBron James chose not to participate.

Siddhant Gupta
Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) reacts against the LA Clippers in the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) reacts against the LA Clippers in the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At one time, the Slam Dunk Contest was one of the premier events during the NBA All-Star Weekend. Unfortunately, in recent years, the event has lost its charm, and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been blamed for this downfall.

Historically, the NBA’s biggest names participated in the Slam Dunk Contest, with the likes of Michael Jordan and Julius Erving even boosting their status by doing so. Still, on a recent episode of the “Game Over” podcast, Rich Paul revealed why LeBron James opted never to participate in the competition.

“At first, he was excited about doing it. He had an ankle injury one time, something else happened another time,” Paul noted.“And then, in the interview, he’s like, ‘I’m just more of an in-game guy. I’m more of an in-game dunker.’”

Podcast co-host Max Kellerman drew comparisons to famous comedian Eddie Murphy, noting how, after a series of live shows, the comedian disappeared from the stage. While Kellerman suggested that the weight of expectations may have impacted James’ decision, Paul stated:

“There’s a demand that says you are the face of the league. The demand for his presence in things like the dunk contest exuded just that… If he joins the dunk contest, it’s pandemonium.”

“And by the way, it’s a responsibility. He did feel that responsibility to do it at one time. I know that for a fact. But then, at a certain point, you realize you know what, this is probably not going to be something I actually do.”

While Paul acknowledged these facts, he was also clear in stating that LeBron James’ participation would have only been an exciting event for the fans. When addressing what would happen if James won the competition, the talk of the contest being rigged would be inevitable.

Although the notion of seeing LeBron James compete in the Slam Dunk Contest could have been intriguing, it was abundantly clear that the superstar had other priorities.

From winning championships with the Miami Heat to bringing a trophy to the city of Cleveland and cementing his legacy by winning a title with the Lakers, James very evidently had bigger goals in mind.

Now, even while his championship window appears to be closing, James ranks among the best small forwards in the game, a true testament to his longevity. With averages of 22.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game, he remains a reliable asset on the floor.

At 41, LeBron James has effectively accomplished everything he set out to do when he started his journey. As the league’s all-time leading scorer and one of the greatest NBA players ever, his legacy is beyond dispute.

Siddhant Gupta
