Ron Harper Is Prouder To Have His Two Sons In The NBA Than His Five Championship Rings

Former Chicago Bulls guard Ron Harper is one of the most successful players in NBA history. While positioning himself as a key role player in the Bulls’ rotation in the 90s, Harper went on to win three rings in Chicago before adding two more to his collection after joining the Los Angeles Lakers at the turn of millenium.

Despite enjoying the pinnacle of success in the NBA, Ron Harper maintained that nothing filled him with more pride than seeing his two sons, Ron Harper Jr. and Dylan Harper, in the NBA. The five-time champion expressed his thoughts on the “Cousins with Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady” podcast by sharing:

“The best part is, I got two kids playing there [in the NBA]… Everybody always says how I feel about getting five NBA championship rings. It feels good. But I’m more proud of these two. They worked extremely hard at getting here to chase their dreams, and that’s more satisfying than anything.”

Harper’s pride in his sons’ achievements is understandable. While there have been several cases of former NBA players’ sons becoming professional basketball players, considering the challenges before being drafted, the accomplishment remains impressive.

In this regard, Harper sets himself apart, given that both Ron Harper Jr. and Dylan Harper have earned a place in the league.

This season, Ron Harper Jr. played for the Boston Celtics as a two-way player. In 10 NBA appearances, he has averaged 2.7 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. But in the G League, Harper is averaging 24.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game, making him a promising prospect.

Meanwhile, Dylan Harper was selected with the No. 2 overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs last year. Currently, he is coming off the bench due to the Spurs’ guard depth. Still, with averages of 10.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game, he is a valuable rotation piece with developmental potential.

Dylan Harper On Banter With His Older Brother

With both brothers in the NBA, talking trash during potential matchups becomes inevitable. On that note, Dylan Harper shared a story of a hilarious interaction between the two during a game in Boston.

“When we played in Boston, I was talking to him the whole game,” Dylan stated confidently.

“And he was just flipping me off the whole game and everything,” Ron Harper Jr. added. “NBA, if you’re watching, he was flipping me off. He should have been fined.”

Dylan and Ron both made an appearance at the NBA Rising Stars Challenge during the All-Star Weekend.

The Spurs guard appeared in 2 games, playing 20.2 minutes and posting 12 points, six rebounds, and one assist. Meanwhile, Harper Jr. appeared in only one game. Although he only played 10 minutes and scored zero points, he contributed with seven rebounds and two assists

Neither really made an impact, resulting in VJ Edgecombe winning the MVP award. But seeing both in action in an All-Star setting must have been quite significant for Ron Harper.