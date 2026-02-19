Kevin Durant’s Mama Epic Reaction To Being Called LeBron James’ Mother: “Don’t Play With Me”

Kevin Durant might be dealing with burner account noise this week, but his mom just delivered the viral moment of the moment, and it had nothing to do with basketball.

Comedian Gerald Huston posted a clip of his playful interaction with Wanda Durant at the All-Star weekend, and let’s just say Mama Durant was not here for the jokes.

Huston, a Los Angeles-based comic known for turning real-life moments into culture-driven humor, tried to get a reaction out of her by pretending to mistake her for someone else.

“Oh my God, that was you, Gloria James. Gloria James, LeBron James’ momma,” Huston said, referencing Gloria James and her son, LeBron James.

Wanda did not miss a beat.

“Uh huh, that’s what they told me, but they said I look like Kevin Durant’s momma.”

Huston doubled down.

“Oh, you’re Kevin Durant’s momma?”

That’s when she delivered the line that instantly made the clip explode online.

“Yeah, don’t play with me.”

It was firm, playful, and protective all at once. The tone said everything. Wanda Durant has long been known as one of the most respected and vocal mothers in basketball, especially since Durant famously called her ‘the real MVP’ during his 2014 MVP speech. Huston even referenced that moment during the exchange.

“Oh, you’re the real MVP.”

“Yeah, that’s what they told me,” she replied with a knowing smile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hubie (@iamgeraldhuston)

The clip ends warmly, with mutual affection and laughs, but the ‘don’t play with me’ line became the centerpiece. Huston captioned the post, “KD bout to get at me from the burner account after this one. Mama Durant don’t play,” directly tying the joke to the ongoing burner account allegations surrounding Durant.

The timing could not have been better. Durant has been facing renewed scrutiny over alleged anonymous social media posts criticizing teammates and coaches. When asked about it recently, he brushed it off, calling it ‘Twitter nonsense’ and emphasizing that he is focused on the season.

Whether the burner allegations carry weight or not, Wanda Durant’s viral moment provided a different kind of spotlight. It reminded fans that behind every superstar is family, and in Durant’s case, a mother who has always been fiercely proud and protective.

Social media loved the exchange. Many praised Wanda’s quick wit and confidence. Others joked that nobody, not even comedians, should test Mama Durant.

In a week filled with speculation and controversy for Durant, his mom may have stolen the show with three simple words.