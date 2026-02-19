Rich Paul: Anthony Edwards Is The Best Player In The NBA

As the NBA enters a new era, the next generation of players has already announced its arrival. While players like Victor Wembanyama have been rated among the best players in the league, Rich Paul suggested that Anthony Edwards may be more deserving of it.

During a recent episode of the “Game Over” podcast, Rich Paul made a bold statement by claiming that Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards was currently the best player in the NBA. He justified his case by stating:

“I still think it’s a community, but I believe that community is led by Anthony Edwards. Anthony Edwards is the best player in our league today.”

Co-host Max Kellerman didn’t agree, as he hailed Nikola Jokic as the best player. Although he could see the case for Edwards to be considered the best, he needed to be convinced further.

“Face of the league? You have to grow into that. But best player? Yes, he is the best player,” Paul reiterated. “You can’t watch a game on any given night against anybody and look at that game and say, ‘Oh, that person is better than Anthony Edwards.’ … I love Jokic. No question about it. But no. If you say you’re taking Jokic, I’ll take Anthony Edwards.”

Paul’s take, while intriguing, certainly comes across as outrageous at the moment. But considering his development this season, and his recent performances at the All-Star Game, does the Wolves’ superstar have a case to be considered the best in the league?

Anthony Edwards Is On Track To Be One Of The Best

At the current juncture, Anthony Edwards is among the most talented shooting guards in the NBA. At only 24, Edwards has achieved some impressive things, including winning the All-Star Game MVP this year.

This season, Edwards is averaging 29.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 49.3% from the field and 40.2% from three-point range. Along with his statistical dominance, the Wolves’ superstar has grown in stature as a leader while polishing his overall skill set, essentially making him a more reliable presence on the floor for the Timberwolves.

Unfortunately, this isn’t enough to solidify Edwards’ case as the best player in the NBA.

Edwards, though gifted, hasn’t achieved enough to be considered the best player in the NBA. Aside from three All-Star nods and two All-NBA selections, the guard’s resume pales in comparison to superstars and perennial MVP candidates such as Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and even Luka Doncic.

Still, this doesn’t necessarily relegate Anthony Edwards from the conversation completely. Given his potential, the 24-year-old is more than capable of asserting himself as the best in the near future. When considering that he is also viewed as a candidate to become the future face of the league, Edwards is already on the right track.