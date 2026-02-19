D’Angelo Russell’s Photo With His Beautiful Fiancee And Kid Who Looks Like His Mini Twin Goes Viral

D’Angelo Russell is trending for something far more wholesome than basketball this week after a vacation photo with his fiancee and son lit up social media.

Russell was recently spotted enjoying downtime with his longtime partner, Laura Ivaniukas, and their son, Riley Jonas Russell. The exact location of the getaway remains unclear, but the photos show the couple soaking in sun, smiles, and family time. What truly grabbed fans’ attention, though, was Riley, who looks almost identical to his father. The resemblance is uncanny.

Ivaniukas is a Canadian-born model who grew up in Oakville, Ontario. She is signed with Option 1 Models in Chicago and has worked in swimwear and fashion, including appearances at Miami Swim Week and collaborations with multiple lifestyle brands. She has built a strong presence on Instagram, where she shares fashion, fitness, and family content.

Ivaniukas, who announced her engagement to Russell last year with a lavish beachside proposal surrounded by roses and sparklers, has often shared glimpses of their growing family. The couple, who met during New York Fashion Week and went public in 2020, also share a daughter, Mila-Rose.

But this latest post felt different. It came at a time when Russell’s professional future remains uncertain, and the timing added another layer to the viral moment.

Russell was recently traded to the Washington Wizards as part of the blockbuster Anthony Davis deal. His situation in Washington remains fluid, with buyout rumors already circulating. He is currently on a two-year, $11.6 million contract, earning $5.6 million this season with a $5.9 million player option next year.

On the court, Russell has averaged 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists this season while shooting 40.5% from the field and 29.5% from three-point range.

Those numbers reflect a role player more than a franchise centerpiece. At 29 years old, he is no longer the All-Star guard he once was in Brooklyn, but he still has skill, experience, and offensive creativity. The question is whether he can carve out a consistent role as a reliable backup on a contender if a buyout materializes.

That uncertainty makes the family photos even more powerful. In a league where careers can pivot overnight, moments like these remind fans that there is more to players than stat lines and contracts. Russell has often leaned into his role as a father, and those close to him say that fatherhood changed his perspective on the game and life off the court.

Basketball will sort itself out. Buyouts, contracts, rotations, all of that comes later. For now, Russell’s viral moment had nothing to do with performance. It was about family, legacy, and a son who looks ready to inherit his father’s spotlight someday.