Zach LaVine Undecided On $49M Player Option While Backing Kings’ Talent: You Can Put Us Up Against Any Team

Zach LaVine faces one of the most important decisions of his career this offseason, with a $49 million player option on the table and an uncertain future with the Sacramento Kings.

Speaking to the media after the season, LaVine made it clear that he has not decided whether to opt in or explore free agency. His comments reflected a player balancing two priorities: financial security and winning.

Question: “For you this offseason, what are you valuing the most at this stage of your career when it comes to winning, the amount of money you’re making, the right situation, and all that?”

Zach LaVine: “I mean, where I’m at in my career is, you know, we want to win. I speak for myself, obviously. It’s not the year that we wanted. It’s not the year that you want individually, but you take the cards that you’re dealt, and you keep moving forward.”

“And I’ve done that throughout my career and try to continue to get better and better each year. So, you know, you go into the offseason, reevaluate, and you go from there.”

Question: “How do you just kind of look at the future with this team? And do you allow some of the what-ifs? You know, what if you had been healthy? What if the team had been healthy? How different things can be? And how does that kind of maybe push things ahead for next year in your mind?”

Zach LaVine: “I think it’s hard not to play what-ifs. You know, we do that a lot, especially as competitors, where you try to figure out what you could have did better, what could have went wrong, what went right, and different scenarios.”

“But, you know, we’re here where we’re at right now. And the only thing you can do, like I just told him, you can go forward. You reevaluate yourself. You reevaluate what you could do better. I mean, I think you always start there. And then you look outward and try to get opinions and figure out what’s the next steps.”

“But, yeah, I mean, you look back on the season and a lot of things we did wrong, a lot of things we could have corrected earlier. But, you know, we’re in this situation now to where we get to try to reflect and try to better ourselves for next year.”

Question: “Zach, you do have a little bit of control over your destiny this summer. Is this a place you want to stay at? Is this somewhere you can see yourself long term? Or is this one of those situations where you got to play year by year?”

Zach LaVine: “I have a lot of control, you know. I’ll go back and talk to my representative and figure out what’s the best course of action. I think that goes along with it is what’s most important to you right now and what makes sense.”

“And, you know, obviously having a player option is a good thing in my camp. So we’ll go back and look at everything, look at all the scenarios, watch the playoffs, and see what happens.”

Question: “Zach, what was it like being in this situation with DeMar and Russell? I know you and DeMar are in Chicago, but in this particular situation, because I also noticed that those young players did defer to you as well as they did with those two.”

Zach LaVine: “Me and D have known each other for a long time. He’s been one of my best friends in the league for a while. I’ve known Russell Westbrook for a while, and actually being able to play with him and not just see him in the offseason was great.”

And seeing the accomplishments that they continue to have throughout their careers, even being some of the older dudes on the team, it’s still fun to be able to see that and celebrate that with them. As a team, we didn’t do what we were supposed to, though.”

“Talent-wise, you could put us up against a lot of people, but we just didn’t do what we were supposed to. And I think that as a collective, from top to bottom, we’ve got to do a lot better because things could have looked a lot different.”

At 30 years old, LaVine understands where he stands in his career. He has already earned over $255 million and is coming off a five-year, $215 million deal signed in 2022. The final year of that contract carries a $48.9 million player option, a figure that will be difficult to match on the open market given his recent injury history.

From a pure financial standpoint, opting in is the safer path. LaVine has played just 39 games this season, after appearing in 25 games two years ago and 74 games last year. Durability has become a major concern for teams evaluating long-term investments at a near $50 million annual salary.

Still, LaVine did produce when available. He averaged 19.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 47.9% from the field and 39.0% from three. His scoring efficiency remains strong, and his ability to create offense has not disappeared.

The bigger issue lies with the team context. Sacramento finished 22-60, tied for the worst record in the Western Conference, and ended 14th due to a tiebreaker over the Utah Jazz. Injuries defined their season as LaVine played 39 games, Domantas Sabonis appeared in just 19, and Keegan Murray played 23. Only DeMar DeRozan provided consistency with 77 games, while Russell Westbrook added 64 appearances.

Despite that, LaVine remains confident in the roster’s talent. On paper, the Kings have recognizable names and scoring ability. In reality, availability and cohesion never came together. The Western Conference remains loaded, with playoff-caliber teams like the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors fighting for survival in the play-in tournament.

His decision now comes down to direction. If he prioritizes financial security, he opts in, plays out the deal, and rebuilds value with a healthy season. If he prioritizes winning, he could explore free agency and look for a role on a contender, likely as a second or third option.

LaVine’s stance remains clear. He believes in the talent of the Kings, even though the results have not matched it. His next move will decide whether he bets on stability or chases a better situation elsewhere.