Colin Cowherd Finally Addresses His Infamous LeBron James-Ben Simmons Take

Colin Cowherd had been told Ben Simmons was a more athletic Magic Johnson.

Gautam Varier
6 Min Read
Colin Cowherd Finally Addresses His Infamous LeBron James-Ben Simmons Take
Credit: Fadeaway World

When you’ve been talking about sports as long as FS1’s Colin Cowherd has, you’re bound to dish out some takes that age horribly. Cowherd dished out arguably his worst take back in 2018 on the Herd when he boldly declared that LeBron James was free to go away, as the NBA now had Ben Simmons.

“You know I love LeBron, I’ve talked about him incessantly for a decade,” Cowherd said. “I still think he is absolutely remarkable, but for the first time in 10 to 12 years, I look at the NBA, which I’ve watched for four decades, and I say this now with Ben Simmons, ‘Hey LeBron, we are good, bro. You can go. You don’t have to. You can hang around. Still great, but you can go. We’re all good here.’”

Cowherd hadn’t really addressed this take in all these years until now. During an appearance on the Club 520 Podcast, he was asked if there was one take he wished he could take back, and co-host Jeff Teague hilariously brought up this one.

“He made All-NBA,” Cowherd said.

Co-host Bishop “B Hen” Henn had Cowherd’s back. He felt the veteran analyst went a bit crazy, but Simmons’ stock was rising at the time.

Cowherd dished out his hot take after Simmons’ playoff debut for the Philadelphia 76ers. He had 17 points (5-13 FG), nine rebounds, 14 assists, and two steals in a 130-113 win over the Miami Heat in Game 1 of their first-round series in 2018. While that was an excellent showing, Teague, who was playing in the NBA at the time, found it to be ridiculous.

“Man, I played against him,” Teague said. “I said, ‘Wait, have y’all not seen LeBron? Hell no.'”

Simmons was a very highly rated youngster (No. 1 pick of the 2016 NBA Draft) and had been compared to James before entering the league. He had an excellent rookie season that saw him win ROTY, but this was still an absurd take. As Teague said, had people not seen just how good James, who was playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers at the time, was?

“I got a little hot that day,” Cowherd admitted. “… I overheated on the air.”

As for why Cowherd went as far as he did with that take, he claims he was going by information provided to him by his college basketball sources.

“They’re like, it’s Magic if Magic played defense,” Cowherd said. “They’re like, ‘Magic couldn’t shoot either.’ They’re like, ‘He’s Magic, but he’s maybe a better athlete, and he and he plays real defense.’ What people forget, he comes into the league, and you’re like, he’s 6’9”, he’s kind of a rim protector, he doesn’t need to shoot, he scores mostly at the rim.

“You know how Jokic is like a point center?” Cowherd continued. “He was like a center point… Nobody matched up with him. And then all of a sudden, once again, just like podcasting, he didn’t love the game. He loved what the game provided, but he didn’t really love the game. And then he had an injury, then he lost his confidence, and you’re like, ‘Wow, this is bad.'”

Simmons was extremely talented. He made three All-Star, one All-NBA, and two All-Defensive teams and finished runner-up for DPOY in 2021. He had one big flaw, though, which, of course, was that he couldn’t shoot. You kept thinking a day would come when the Australian would develop an outside shot and start dominating. He never did.

Simmons’ downfall began during the 2021 NBA Playoffs. He infamously passed up a wide-open dunk in the closing stages of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Atlanta Hawks because he was afraid of getting fouled.

The 76ers would end up losing, and that would be the final game he played for the franchise. Simmons wanted to be traded after getting blamed and sat out at the start of the 2021-22 season. He’d eventually be traded to the Brooklyn Nets in February 2022, but didn’t play the rest of the season due to a back injury.

Those back issues never quite went away, and Simmons was a shadow of his former self when he returned. He became a free agent in 2025 and is now out of the NBA. Simmons is currently looking to recover fully from his back issues and is busy pursuing his passion for fishing. Will we see him in the NBA again? Time will tell.

James, meanwhile, just wrapped up his record-breaking 23rd season in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 41-year-old might end up playing a 24th season as well.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich watches his team play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Steve Novak Explains How Gregg Popovich Got Him Guaranteed $1.4 Million Knicks Contract After Being Cut From Spurs
Next Article Jan 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images Warriors Free Agency: The 10 Best Targets In The 2026 Offseason
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like