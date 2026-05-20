Tracy McGrady Snubs David Robinson From List Of Top 5 Florida Hoopers Ever

Tracy McGrady put out four names in a flash.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic former guard Tracy McGrady looks on from the sidelines during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the fourth quarter during game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The state of Florida has produced quite a few incredible basketball players over the years, and Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady is one of them. So, McGrady was recently asked to name the top five hoopers to come out of Florida, and he put together an interesting list.

“Myself, Amar’e Stoudemire, Vince Carter, Mitch Richmond,” McGrady said, via the Magic. “… All Florida guys, yeah. Four, do I dare say, Austin Rivers? ‘Cause he was a killer around here. Yeah, Austin Rivers.”

There are some notable omissions, but one stands out: David Robinson. Robinson was born in Key West, Florida, but it could well be that McGrady didn’t consider him here. The Hall of Famer’s father was in the U.S. Navy, so the family moved frequently.

The Robinsons would eventually settle in Woodbridge, Virginia. David would then go on to attend Osbourn Park High School in nearby Manassas.

If Robinson does qualify as a Florida hooper, then he’d be the first name on here. He won two titles, one MVP, one DPOY, and one scoring title. Robinson also made 10 All-Star, 10 All-NBA, and eight All-Defensive teams. He is one of the greatest centers in NBA history.

Before we get to more omissions, let’s take a look at the ones who made it. Austin Rivers is the odd man out for multiple reasons. First of all, Rivers obviously wasn’t anywhere near as good as the other four in the NBA. He also wasn’t born in Florida, but in California.

Rivers did grow up in Orlando, though, and McGrady was referring to his time at Winter Park High School. He famously led Winter Park to back-to-back state titles in 2010 and 2011. Rivers was named Naismith Prep Player of the Year in 2011 and was a McDonald’s All-American. He then had a solid freshman season at Duke, but didn’t amount to much in the NBA.

In 11 seasons, Rivers averaged 8.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game. So, he is easily the most debatable selection here.

As for the rest, they all enjoyed a fair bit of success in the NBA.

Bartow’s McGrady won two scoring titles and made seven All-Star and seven All-NBA teams.

Lake Wales’ Amar’e Stoudemire made six All-Star and five All-NBA teams. He also won Rookie of the Year in 2003.

Daytona Beach’s Vince Carter made eight All-Star and two All-NBA teams. He won Rookie of the Year in 1999.

Lastly, Fort Lauderdale’s Mitch Richmond made six All-Star and five All-NBA teams. He won a championship in 2002 and was the Rookie of the Year in 1989.

Getting back to the omissions, Artis Gilmore is another big one. Gilmore was born in Chipley, Florida, and made six All-Star teams in the NBA. He also won MVP in the ABA.

Gilbert Arenas, meanwhile, is another in the same boat as Robinson. Arenas was born in Tampa, Florida, but raised in California.

We can also bring up the likes of Otis Birdsong, Truck Robinson, Eddie Johnson, Darryl Dawkins, and so on. Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, a two-time All-Star, could potentially thrust himself into the conversation someday, too, if he keeps up this level of play.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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