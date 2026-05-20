Tracy McGrady Snubs David Robinson From List Of Top 5 Florida Hoopers Ever

The state of Florida has produced quite a few incredible basketball players over the years, and Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady is one of them. So, McGrady was recently asked to name the top five hoopers to come out of Florida, and he put together an interesting list.

“Myself, Amar’e Stoudemire, Vince Carter, Mitch Richmond,” McGrady said, via the Magic. “… All Florida guys, yeah. Four, do I dare say, Austin Rivers? ‘Cause he was a killer around here. Yeah, Austin Rivers.”

There are some notable omissions, but one stands out: David Robinson. Robinson was born in Key West, Florida, but it could well be that McGrady didn’t consider him here. The Hall of Famer’s father was in the U.S. Navy, so the family moved frequently.

The Robinsons would eventually settle in Woodbridge, Virginia. David would then go on to attend Osbourn Park High School in nearby Manassas.

If Robinson does qualify as a Florida hooper, then he’d be the first name on here. He won two titles, one MVP, one DPOY, and one scoring title. Robinson also made 10 All-Star, 10 All-NBA, and eight All-Defensive teams. He is one of the greatest centers in NBA history.

Before we get to more omissions, let’s take a look at the ones who made it. Austin Rivers is the odd man out for multiple reasons. First of all, Rivers obviously wasn’t anywhere near as good as the other four in the NBA. He also wasn’t born in Florida, but in California.

Rivers did grow up in Orlando, though, and McGrady was referring to his time at Winter Park High School. He famously led Winter Park to back-to-back state titles in 2010 and 2011. Rivers was named Naismith Prep Player of the Year in 2011 and was a McDonald’s All-American. He then had a solid freshman season at Duke, but didn’t amount to much in the NBA.

In 11 seasons, Rivers averaged 8.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game. So, he is easily the most debatable selection here.

As for the rest, they all enjoyed a fair bit of success in the NBA.

Bartow’s McGrady won two scoring titles and made seven All-Star and seven All-NBA teams.

Lake Wales’ Amar’e Stoudemire made six All-Star and five All-NBA teams. He also won Rookie of the Year in 2003.

Daytona Beach’s Vince Carter made eight All-Star and two All-NBA teams. He won Rookie of the Year in 1999.

Lastly, Fort Lauderdale’s Mitch Richmond made six All-Star and five All-NBA teams. He won a championship in 2002 and was the Rookie of the Year in 1989.

Getting back to the omissions, Artis Gilmore is another big one. Gilmore was born in Chipley, Florida, and made six All-Star teams in the NBA. He also won MVP in the ABA.

Gilbert Arenas, meanwhile, is another in the same boat as Robinson. Arenas was born in Tampa, Florida, but raised in California.

We can also bring up the likes of Otis Birdsong, Truck Robinson, Eddie Johnson, Darryl Dawkins, and so on. Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, a two-time All-Star, could potentially thrust himself into the conversation someday, too, if he keeps up this level of play.