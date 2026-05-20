Thunder vs. Spurs Game 2 Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

Game 2 stays at Paycom Center on Wednesday, May 20, at 8:30 p.m. ET, with the Thunder down 1-0 against the Spurs. The first game was not just a road steal. It was a 122-115 double-overtime Spurs win, their first statement in the Western Conference Finals, and the Thunder’s first loss of the playoffs.

Victor Wembanyama controlled Game 1 with 41 points, 24 rebounds, and three blocks in 48:42. He shot 14-of-25 from the field and 12-of-13 at the line. Dylan Harper added 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and seven steals in his first playoff start. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 24 points and 12 assists, but shot only 7-of-23. Alex Caruso led the Thunder with 31 points on 11-of-19 shooting and 8-of-14 from three.

The biggest Game 2 fact is simple. The Spurs won without De’Aaron Fox, even with Stephon Castle committing 11 turnovers. If Fox returns, the Spurs get more creation. If he sits again, the Thunder still have to solve Wembanyama and Harper.

Injury Report

Thunder

Thomas Sorber: Out For Season (right ACL surgical recovery)

Spurs

De’Aaron Fox: Questionable (right ankle soreness)

Fox is the main injury story. Mitch Johnson called him a game-time decision, and the Spurs officially listed him as questionable. The Thunder list only Sorber as out.

Why The Thunder Have The Advantage

The Thunder still have the best regular structure in the series. They were 8-0 before Game 1, and even in the loss, they had chances to win. They forced 23 Spurs turnovers. They got 17 made threes. They had four players score at least 24 points or 26 points if counting Jalen Williams. That is enough offense to win most playoff games.

The problem was shot quality and size. Wembanyama controlled the glass, and the Spurs won the physical star matchup. The Thunder need more from Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein. They combined for only 10 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks in Game 1. Holmgren did not attempt a shot in the first quarter, and his first make came late in the second quarter. That cannot repeat.

The adjustment is clear. Holmgren has to be active early. Pick-and-pop threes are important, but the Thunder also need him slipping behind Wembanyama and forcing the Spurs to rotate. If Holmgren is passive, Wembanyama can stay near the paint and erase drives without paying enough on the other end.

Gilgeous-Alexander also has to start faster. He was 1-of-5 in the first half, with five assists and two turnovers, and the Spurs were plus-15 in those minutes. He scored 18 of his 24 points after halftime and in the overtimes, but the Thunder cannot wait that long again. The Spurs sent multiple bodies at him, sometimes three defenders, and he has to punish that earlier with quick passes and early-clock attacks.

The Thunder’s bench still gives them a path. Caruso had a career playoff-high 31 points and made eight threes. Ajay Mitchell, Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe, and Aaron Wiggins give the Thunder more usable perimeter bodies than most teams. Game 2 is about making those minutes cleaner, not just faster.

Why The Spurs Have The Advantage

The Spurs have the best player in the series right now. Wembanyama did not only score. He changed the full game. He had nine offensive rebounds, helped create 13 second-chance points, made the tying three in overtime, scored the first four points of the second overtime, and finished the game at the rim. That is complete control.

The Game 2 question is whether the Thunder can defend him without overhelping. Caruso spent real time on Wembanyama, and the Thunder tried to be physical. Wembanyama still got to 12 free throws made and 24 rebounds. If the Thunder double earlier, Castle, Harper, Devin Vassell, and Julian Champagnie will get cleaner looks. If they stay single coverage, Wembanyama can keep scoring over size.

Harper’s Game 1 changes the series. He was not just replacing Fox. He created pressure with 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and seven steals. His activity gave the Spurs extra possessions, and his size bothered Thunder guards. If Fox is out again, Harper must repeat a big role. If Fox plays, Harper can return to a cleaner secondary role, which makes the Spurs harder to guard.

The Spurs also held the Thunder to 44 first-half points and pushed Gilgeous-Alexander into his worst offensive start of the postseason. That is the defensive base. Castle, Harper, Vassell, and Wembanyama give the Spurs length at every important spot. The Thunder will adjust, but they still have to prove they can score at the rim when Wembanyama is in position.

The only major concern is turnovers. The Spurs had 23 in Game 1. Castle had 11 by himself. That number usually loses a playoff game. The Spurs survived because Wembanyama was historic and because Harper created extra possessions. Game 2 has to be cleaner.

X-Factors

Chet Holmgren is the Thunder’s most important X-factor. His Game 1 line was not strong enough. The Thunder need more than spacing. They need 16-20 points, active rebounding, and pressure on Wembanyama as a defender. If Holmgren stays quiet, the Spurs can keep Wembanyama near the action they want.

Jalen Williams matters because Game 1 was his first game back after the hamstring injury. He scored 26 points on 11-of-25 shooting and had seven rebounds. The production was good, but the Thunder need sharper late-game execution from him. His missed three at the end of the first overtime was one of the key possessions.

Dylan Harper is the Spurs’ biggest swing player if Fox is limited. His seven steals were a franchise-level defensive night, and his 24 points gave the Spurs a second scoring option. The question is sustainability. If Harper gives the Spurs even 16 points, six rebounds, and strong defense in Game 2, they can survive without a full Fox game.

Stephon Castle has to clean up the ball. He had 17 points and 11 assists, but also 11 turnovers. That is too many. The Spurs need his passing and size, especially against Gilgeous-Alexander, but Game 2 cannot include that many empty possessions. If Castle cuts the turnovers in half, the Spurs’ offense becomes much safer.

Prediction

The Thunder should respond. They are too good, too deep, and too disciplined to drop two straight home games without a major adjustment. Gilgeous-Alexander should start faster, Holmgren should be more involved, and the Thunder should punish Spurs turnovers better.

The Spurs have the better individual matchup with Wembanyama, and Fox’s status can change the game. But Game 1 required a 41-24 night, a Harper breakout, and a double-overtime finish. That is hard to repeat on one day of rest.

Prediction: Thunder 116, Spurs 109