Karim Lopez Opens Up About Potentially Becoming First Mexican-Born NBA Lottery Pick

The NBA has more international players than ever now, with the league bringing in more and more talent from outside the United States in recent years. Interestingly, though, despite all the influx of foreign players, there still hasn’t been a single Mexican-born player selected in the first round of the NBA Draft.

That might finally change in 2026, with Karim Lopez projected to not just go in the first round, but also be a lottery pick. With Lopez on the cusp of making history, he was asked at the draft combine what it would mean to be the first lottery pick from his country.

“Means a lot,” Lopez said, via Tina Nguyen. “It’s definitely a blessing to be in this position and to represent my country and represent something bigger than myself. So I’m really excited and hopefully paving the way for the ones that come after me.”

As of now, only one Mexican-born player has ever been selected in the NBA Draft. That was Eduardo Najera, whom the Houston Rockets had selected with the 38th pick in 2000. Najera spent 12 seasons in the NBA, but was only a bit-part role player.

Lopez could prove to be so much more. He was born on April 12, 2007, in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. Lopez’s father, Jesus Hiram Lopez, played college basketball at Southwest Baptist University and eventually pursued a pro career in Mexico. He even played for the Mexican national team.

While Lopez followed in his father’s footsteps by pursuing a career in basketball, he has gone down a different route. In 2022, he headed to Spain, having been offered a contract by Joventut Badalona. Lopez played two seasons for their youth team and made his professional debut in the 2023-24 season.

Following that campaign, Lopez was on the move again. He signed with the New Zealand Breakers in the NBL in 2024.

Lopez notably became the youngest player to record a double-double in NBL history in his first season. The forward then averaged 11.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game in his second year down under.

Lopez certainly didn’t see his stock drop with his play for the Breakers. Then at the combine in Chicago, the 19-year-old was tied for the largest hands, 9.5-inch length, and 11-inch width. Lopez was also measured at 6’8.25” barefoot and 221.8 pounds, with a 6’11.50” wingspan and 8’9.50” standing reach.

ESPN has Lopez going to the Charlotte Hornets at 14th in their latest mock draft. Bleacher Report has him even higher at 10th to the Milwaukee Bucks. Their pre-draft comp for the Mexican is Orlando Magic star, Franz Wagner. Like Wagner, Lopez does need to improve as an outside shooter. He isn’t going to wow anyone with his speed and lateral quickness either, but he is extremely strong.

As for us, we have Lopez going 13th to the Miami Heat. It will be fascinating to see where he gets picked and how his career pans out. Lopez has been dreaming of getting to the NBA his entire life.

“Since I can remember,” Lopez said, via Nguyen. “Since I was a little… I have drawings, my mom still has them drawings. I was probably like four years old, drawing myself in the NBA court, playing with Kobe [Bryant], playing with LeBron [James]. I remember all those drawings. And yeah, since I can remember.”

Like so many who grew up in the 2010s and 2020s, Lopez looks up to Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

“So I want to look up to, obviously, LeBron James being, in my opinion, the greatest player of all time,” Lopez said. “But not just that, the longevity he has. Obviously, probably not gonna be no one playing 23, 24, 25 years in the NBA ever again. But trying to see how he takes care of his body, how he carries himself, how he’s also a great role model off the court, doing things for the community.

“And I’m not gonna say I model my game after him, because that would be crazy, right?” Lopez added. “Nobody’s LeBron.”

Lopez sure seems to have a good head on his shoulders. That will serve him well in the NBA. The 2026 draft will be held at Barclays Center in New York on June 23 and 24.