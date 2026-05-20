Henry Abbott, Who Knew Jason Kidd Personally, Praises Mavericks For Firing Him

Veteran journalist Henry Abbott surprisingly praised the Mavericks for firing Jason Kidd from head coaching role.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center.

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Masai Ujiri’s arrival implied that several changes were on the horizon for the Dallas Mavericks. While there was some speculation about what the front office overhaul would mean for head coach Jason Kidd, all rumors were put to rest after his dismissal was announced recently.

Jason Kidd, who served as the Mavs’ head coach since 2021, saw his term come to an end just one season after the team drafted the newly anointed Rookie of the Year, Cooper Flagg. While Kidd’s departure has been met with mixed reactions, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott seemed quite pleased with the news, as he tweeted:

“I covered Jason Kidd when he played for the Nets. I know one of his childhood friends. I’ve been to his house, met his kids, his then-wife, and his Pilates Instructor. And I have insight from many people who worked with him in his coaching years. This is a great firing.”

Abbott’s comment on Jason Kidd’s firing is bold, to say the least. However, when considering that he is also a veteran journalist who led a sizable reporting team at ESPN, there may be reason to pay attention to his statement.

As he mentioned, Henry Abbott has been following Kidd’s career since his playing days with the New Jersey Nets. Even during his time as an active player, Kidd was surrounded by criticism, primarily concerning power dynamics in the locker room. Given that he was also tagged a “coach killer” at one point in his career, ego clashes may have been a prevalent issue.

Still, Jason Kidd’s departure has been anything but instantaneous. While reports indicate that his dismissal was mutually agreed upon, Kidd’s involvement in the Luka Doncic trade and his subsequent failure to salvage the team’s performance may have sown the seeds for the Mavs’ ultimate decision.

 

Mark Cuban Reacts To Jason Kidd’s Firing

While Henry Abbott praises the Mavericks for parting with Jason Kidd, it was intriguing to see what former majority owner Mark Cuban had to say about it. Given that Cuban played a key role in hiring Kidd back in 2021, his reaction to the news was quite shocking, as he commented:

“Obviously, I’m a JKidd fan. So I’m surprised and disappointed. But we have to give Masai a chance to see what happens. He has been through this before.”

Although Cuban hasn’t directly been involved with Dallas’ operations, the businessman remains closely linked to the franchise. Thus, his decision to side with new team president Masai Ujiri rather than the former head coach is quite interesting.

Barring the rumors surrounding Kidd, purely from a performance perspective, it is easier to comprehend why Dallas would choose to part ways with the Hall of Famer.

Although Kidd took the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals in 2024, the rest of his tenure with Dallas is rather underwhelming.

Aside from the 2021-22 season and the 2023-24 season, Kidd and the Mavericks failed to secure a playoff spot in every year of his tenure. Even though he made deep runs in the playoffs, playing 40 games in just two postseason appearances, his 22-18 record is not very inspiring. Overall, Jason Kidd’s tenure as the Mavericks’ head coach ended with a 227-223 record (450 games, including postseason).

With Kidd out of the picture, the Mavericks will need to address their vacant head coaching role soon. Considering their plans to become a playoff contender with Cooper Flagg as the franchise cornerstone, seeking out a candidate with a strong developmental outlook would be advisable.

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BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
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