Mavericks President Masai Ujiri Refuses To Confirm If Jason Kidd Will Stay As Head Coach

Dallas Mavericks' new team President Masai Ujiri refused to confirm if Jason Kidd will continue in his role as head coach for the 2026-27 NBA season during his introductory press conference.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
4 Min Read
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center.

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks introduced Masai Ujiri as their new Team President and Alternate Governor on Tuesday afternoon, hosting a press conference for media members to welcome Ujiri to the franchise.

Ujiri is considered one of the most respected executives in the NBA, having a track record of constructing multiple contending rosters across his stints with the Denver Nuggets and Toronto Raptors. Ujiri won the only NBA title of his career in 2019 and will be hoping to add more with his role on the Mavericks. He will be looking to put his stamp on the franchise this offseason, which might lead to major personnel changes.

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has been in charge since 2021 and has led the team to a Western Conference Finals and NBA Finals. But he’s also coached the team to three losing seasons as well, including the last two seasons. While he’s a respected head coach, Kidd’s job isn’t safe, especially if the team is going for a franchise makeover.

Ujiri was asked about Kidd’s position as head coach during his introductory press conference, where he refused to confirm his stance on a potential change.

“I had a conversation with Jason Kidd yesterday, and I will meet with (him). He’s a Hall of Fame player who has done a great job, but we’re going to look at it from head-to-toe. That’s the right way to look at an organization and evaluate it in every single way that we can. I talked to him, and I will hear his thoughts on where he sees us.”

The Mavericks extended coach Kidd’s contract in the 2025 offseason, so a potential change might cost the franchise a significant amount of money. However, if Ujiri decides he needs a new coach in place to take the Cooper Flagg era Mavericks to potential championship success, he will do it. Ujiri famously fired Dwayne Casey weeks after Casey won NBA Coach of the Year because of their exit from the 2018 NBA Playoffs.

Ujiri will be in charge of all basketball operations on the Mavericks and have a voice in the NBA Board of Governors, with current Governor and team owner Patrick Dumont explicitly adding the title of alternate Governor to Ujiri’s title. Dumont relied on Nico Harrison to be the team’s basketball expert when the Adelson family bought the franchise, but that led to Harrison trading Luka Doncic away and handicapping the Mavericks championship window half a season after an NBA Finals appearance.

Hiring Ujiri after a six-month search shows that the team was committed to going the opposite way with this hire, targeting a well-known basketball expert from both a business and scouting perspective. His position as Alternate Governor will give him ultimate sign-off on all basketball decisions, with only Dumont capable of overruling him.

It’ll be fascinating to see if Ujiri’s first move as President is to fire Kidd and install a new head coach who will match his philosophy. If that happens, Kidd will probably become the biggest coach on the market this offseason.

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ByIshaan Bhattacharya
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Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience. A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
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