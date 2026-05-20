Victor Wembanyama Completed 2,500 Foot Mountain Dribbling Challenge At A Shaolin Monastery In Just 4.5 Hours

Victor Wembanyama continues to prove he is unlike anything the NBA has ever seen, and his latest offseason training story sounds more like a martial arts movie than basketball preparation.

According to ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne, Wembanyama completed an insane mountain dribbling challenge during his offseason retreat at a Shaolin monastery in China. The challenge required the San Antonio Spurs superstar to dribble a basketball up a dangerous mountain route leading to the Sanhuangzhai monastery deep within the Song Mountains.

“Once Wembanyama did, Master Yan’an said, he could challenge him to do something nobody else could do.”

“One day he told Wembanyama to dribble a basketball up another dangerous mountain route to Sanhuangzhai, a monastery deep in the Song Mountains. The hike traversed cliffside plank paths, suspension bridges, and ancient forests, and was five times as long as the one to Bodhidharma Cave. The trail forces you to climb roughly 2,500 feet in elevation across uneven ridges and stone.”

“Master Yan’an said it would take an average person seven to eight hours to reach the end. Wembanyama did it , while dribbling a basketball, in four and a half.”

The trail included cliffside plank paths, suspension bridges, ancient forests, uneven stone ridges, and roughly 2,500 feet of elevation gain. According to Shaolin master Yan’an, the average person normally takes seven to eight hours simply to walk the route carefully.

Wembanyama completed the entire challenge while dribbling a basketball in just four and a half hours.

That detail alone feels absurd considering Wembanyama stands at 7-foot-4 and was navigating steep mountain paths most athletes would struggle to walk normally.

The challenge became part of a larger 10-day Shaolin retreat designed to completely transform Wembanyama physically and mentally after his frightening blood clot issue ended his 2024-25 NBA season early. Instead of spending the summer lifting weights traditionally, Wembanyama trained like a Shaolin monk.

His daily routine reportedly began at 4:30 a.m. with meditation, chanting, sprinting through forests, frog jumps uphill, one-legged balance drills, and kung fu training. The goal was not simply building strength. The monks focused heavily on balance, center of gravity, body control, awareness, and mental toughness.

The French superstar reportedly struggled most with meditation because sitting cross-legged silently for up to 90 minutes is nearly impossible for someone with his frame. But the monks pushed him constantly outside his comfort zone. One nighttime hike forced Wembanyama and the monks to climb dangerous mountain paths in total darkness with no lights anywhere on the trail.

The training even included unique dietary adjustments. Since the monastery followed strict Buddhist vegetarian principles, Wembanyama’s team secretly arranged high-protein meat meals several times daily. A sprinter van reportedly picked him up outside the monastery walls so he could eat privately before returning inside.

Every aspect of the retreat was built around maximizing his potential differently than traditional basketball development. And the results are terrifying for the rest of the NBA.

In the playoffs, Wembanyama has looked completely unstoppable. He is averaging 22.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 4.0 blocks per game while dominating both ends of the floor. In Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wembanyama delivered one of the greatest playoff performances ever by a young superstar, exploding for 41 points and 24 rebounds in an overtime win. He completely overwhelmed the defending champions physically and mentally.

Now Wembanyama sits just three wins away from reaching his first NBA Finals in only his third NBA season. The scary part is that this version of Wembanyama still feels unfinished.

He already averaged 24.7 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 3.1 blocks during the regular season while becoming arguably the most dominant defensive player in basketball, as he won his first-ever Defensive Player of the Year award. But now his conditioning looks elite, his balance looks sharper, and his composure under pressure feels completely different.

What makes this story even crazier is how seriously Wembanyama approaches growth. Most NBA stars spend summers refining jump shots or lifting weights. Wembanyama climbed dangerous mountains while dribbling a basketball alongside Shaolin monks.

And somehow, he finished the challenge nearly twice as fast as normal hikers.