Damian Lillard stole the show on All-Star Saturday night with an inspiring performance. The Trail Blazers guard has yet to play a single minute this season as he recovers from a torn Achilles, but he looked like his prime version today as he lit up the court in Los Angeles.

The participants this year included Lillard, Devin Booker, Kon Knueppel, Tyrese Maxey, Donovan Mitchell, Jamal Murray, Norman Powell, and Bobby Portis Jr. Lillard was already a two-time contest winner, but most fans assumed he’d be rusty given that he hasn’t played in months. Instead, he set the tone early by putting up 27 points in the first round.

Damian Lillard’s 1st Round Score: 27 🎯 He advances to the Final Round of the @StateFarm NBA 3-Point Contest! Tap to watch: https://t.co/BpnjnxQ8vC pic.twitter.com/Yfq4APy9Fb — NBA (@NBA) February 14, 2026

In the final round, it was between Booker and Lillard. While Booker put up a respectable 27 points, Lillard outdueled him with 30, combining for 47 total points to win his third three-point contest. It was a reminder of just how deadly the star point guard can be from outside.

Damian Lillard’s 2nd Round Score: 30 🎯 He has the score to beat in the Final Round of the @StateFarm NBA 3-Point Contest! Tap to watch: https://t.co/BpnjnxQ8vC pic.twitter.com/aMkcI3Liec — NBA (@NBA) February 14, 2026

After yesterday’s encouraging slate of games, this was the perfect feel-good story to follow. In a season that’s seen so many stars go down, it was good to see one of them come back and win like he never lost a beat. For Lillard, the victory must have felt nice, even if he’s playing for more than personal accolades. You could see the pride and joy in his face as he celebrated his latest achievement.

DAME TIME ⌚️ Damian Lillard joins Larry Bird and Craig Hodges as the only players in NBA history to win the @StateFarm NBA 3-Point Contest three times! pic.twitter.com/G8DIIGRAlG — NBA (@NBA) February 14, 2026

Damian Lillard now holds the record for most All-Star contest wins in NBA history, with two skills challenge titles and three for the three-point contest. While he’s got nine All-Star game appearances in the books already, he hopes to be featured in the big game next year.

While he’s clearly still progressing from his injury, Lillard is still a ways off from returning. Achilles tears usually have an extended recovery time, and the soonest we should expect the Portland legend back on the court is for the 2026-27 season.

At that point, he’ll already be 36 years old, but Dame didn’t look like it tonight. Just like he was in his best days in Portland, Lillard was shooting lights out with a clean form, smooth rhythm, and a certain confidence from outside that rivals that of Stephen Curry. When he’s healthy, Lillard fully expects to re-take his place as a star for Portland, and history says he can do it as a career 25.1 point per game scorer (along with 4.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 44.8% shooting from the field and 37.6% shooting from three).