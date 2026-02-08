Damian Lillard Set To Participate In 3-Point Contest During NBA All-Star Weekend

Damian Lillard‘s eventual return to the floor has been one of the key talking points for the Portland Trail Blazers this season. Although the Blazers acquired him with the understanding that the superstar guard could miss the entirety of the regular season while recovering from his Achilles tear, the Blazers may be due for some good news.

According to the latest updates, Damian Lillard is set to make his return to the floor during the All-Star Weekend, with the guard being named as one of the eight participants in the three-point shooting contest.

For Lillard, this could be his long-awaited debut in a Blazers uniform since leaving the team ahead of the 2023-24 season. As a bona fide franchise legend, Portland’s fan base will undoubtedly be ecstatic to see the guard back in action.

Damian Lillard’s legacy in the three-point shooting contest is also noteworthy. While he has participated five times already, the superstar guard has won the event twice (2023 and 2024). Now set to make his sixth appearance, NBA fans will look forward to seeing what he can bring to the table after his long absence.

Winning his third may realistically pose a challenge, as Lillard is due to go up against players such as Jamal Murray, Tyrese Maxey, Devin Booker, and Donovan Mitchell. But considering his experience and his reputation as one of the greatest sharpshooters in NBA history, Lillard also has a fair chance.

Will Damian Lillard Return This Season?

Damian Lillard’s availability for the All-Star Weekend’s events may be a promising sign for Portland from the perspective of the superstar’s recovery journey. Since injuring his Achilles during Game 4 of the Bucks’ playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, the nine-time All-Star has been sidelined for over 280 days.

After reports indicated that he would undergo surgery to address the injury, Lillard himself admitted that there was no set timeline for a return. In light of this, his availability is exciting. But this may not necessarily suggest that he will return this season.

The intensity of the three-point shooting contest, while high, is nowhere near as demanding as an NBA game. Given that Lillard will effectively be doing non-contact shooting drills, the contest recreates the environment of another rehabilitation workout for the superstar.

In this regard, giving Damian Lillard the green light to participate in the contest makes sense. However, it may not reflect the Blazers’ plans to activate for the remainder of the season.

Still, Portland will enjoy some flexibility in making decisions.

Given that they are 10th in the West (25-28) and are four games above the Memphis Grizzlies in 11th, the Blazers appear to be in a solid position to contend for a playoff spot through the play-in tournament.

If capitalizing on this window of opportunity emerges as a priority, Portland could bring Lillard back. However, if ensuring the superstar remains healthy and boosts their chances next season appears more enticing, keeping him sidelined also has merit.