Pat Riley Makes Unrealistic Claim On Only Trading Bam Adebayo For Victor Wembanyama

The Miami Heat‘s campaign came to an unfortunate end following an overtime loss to the Charlotte Hornets in the play-in tournament. Although a missed opportunity to compete for the title could signal some changes for Bam Adebayo and co., Heat president Pat Riley instead showed immense faith in his franchise cornerstone during his latest press conference.

Pat Riley has been known for making some bold claims. Among these, his latest about Bam Adebayo only reflected his confidence in the Heat star. While reporters highlighted examples of teams that have benefited from trading their franchise players during the press conference, Riley responded:

“They’re not Bam. I don’t think they are. Not in my opinion, anyhow. Especially with your franchise anchor-maker, culture-carrier, and a talented guy.”

Riley ensured that he gave credit where it was due. He noted the Atlanta Hawks‘ success since parting with Trae Young and building around Jalen Johnson. With the Hawks currently tied with the New York Knicks 2-2 in the first round of the playoffs, despite not having a center, it is apparent that the franchise has made some good decisions.

“I’m not saying that something would happen, but I want to build this around Bam,” Riley continued. “I think Mickey wants the same thing. Nick, Andy, and all of us want to. So, I’m just going to give a flat-out no. I wouldn’t do that.”

Before concluding, however, he added:

“Unless someone gave me eight picks and [Victor] Wembanyama.”

San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama is coming off a generational run in the regular season. Aside from being named the first unanimous DPOY in NBA history, Wembanyama finds himself in the running to win the prestigious MVP award.

Despite all of Wembanyama’s achievements this season, at only 22, Pat Riley would still choose to trade Bam Adebayo only if significant draft compensation were involved. While there is more than enough reason to believe that Riley was joking as he made this statement, it still reflects his utmost faith in Adebayo’s leadership and his ability to carry Miami’s culture and mindset forward.

For the most part, Riley’s belief in Bam Adebayo is promising and, honestly, nothing short of inspiring. However, it is abundantly clear that the Heat need to provide their superstar with more support.

The Miami Heat have built a reputation for being perennial playoff contenders. Despite this, the last four seasons have seen them languishing in the play-in bracket.

While the Heat looked competitive this season, it was evident that, due to injuries and other factors, the chemistry just wasn’t in place. Because of this, even Heat legend Dwyane Wade noted that it was time for the franchise to embrace a retool.

Building around Bam Adebayo may prove to be the ideal course of action. The forward has asserted himself as a versatile big man with elite defensive upside and offensive potential. After averaging 20.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this season, Adebayo continued to demonstrate his ability to be the team’s anchor on both ends of the floor. However, the current roster is lacking in comparison to other title-contending teams.

The Heat have been linked with several big names going into the offseason, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard generating considerable traction. While it would be challenging to acquire either this offseason without including a player like Bam Adebayo in trade talks, Pat Riley’s statement effectively ensures that Adebayo is untouchable in any discussions.