New Video Shows Luka Doncic Trash-Talking Alperen Sengun During Game 4 Of Lakers-Rockets Series

A video has surfaced on social media that shows Luka Doncic appear to trash-talk Alperen Sengun as the Turkish All-Star missed a free throw during Game 4 of Lakers vs. Rockets series.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
New Video Shows Luka Doncic Trash-Talking Alperen Sengun During Game 4 Of Lakers-Rockets Series
Credits: Imagn Images

Luka Doncic has been sidelined for the entirety of the Lakers vs. Rockets first-round series. But that hasn’t stopped him from engaging in trash-talk even from the Lakers’ bench.

A video shot during Game 4 of the first-round series has now surfaced on social media, capturing the Slovenian star seemingly trash-talking the Rockets’ star player, Alperen Sengun, as the Turkish All-Star missed a free throw.

“Baby, baby Capela,” Doncic appeared to yell from the bench. This seems to be a clever dig at Sengun, combining the previous signs of a budding rivalry between the two franchises.

 

Earlier in the season, Clint Capela caught a stray dig from Deandre Ayton, who was trying to make a point about the Lakers inefficiently using him on the offensive end. Capela also responded when Ayton messed up against the Suns a few days later.

Doncic seemingly combined that with Alperen Sengun, famously being nicknamed “Baby Jokic,” to take a shot at his inefficiency from the free-throw line. The Lakers’ star seemed to remind Sengun of one of his biggest weaknesses, which is free-throw shooting.

The Rockets’ All-Star finished the game with 19 points, six rebounds, and two assists while going 6-12 from the field (50.0 FG%) and 7-13 from the free-throw line (53.8 FT%).

Sengun is a 69.9% shooter from the free-throw line for his career, while Clint Capela shoots with a career 54.6% efficiency from the line. This was not the first time in this series that Doncic was caught on video making remarks about the Rockets’ players during this series.

In Game 3, Doncic was seen making fun of Alperen Sengun’s body movements and Reed Sheppard missing a clutch free throw. At this point, it is obvious that Doncic is itching to come back to action from his hamstring injury.

 

JJ Redick gave an update on Doncic’s progress in practice before Game 4. According to Dr. Jesse Morse, a sports injury expert, it appeared that Doncic was still 10-14 days away from his return. Therefore, until then, Doncic will likely do everything he can to boost his team’s morale from the bench.

 

But Doncic was not the only player involved in trash-talk. Apparently, the Rockets’ forward, Jae’Sean Tate, also hurled a few curse words at the Lakers’ bench, which they later reported to the officials, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Tate’s apparent confidence despite being down 1-3 in the series to the Lakers reflects the intensity with which both teams are going against each other in the playoffs.

It is more likely that Doncic has nothing personal against Sengun but was only being supportive of his teammate, Deandre Ayton, who had been ejected from the game.

The night did not end without more controversy as the Lakers’ rookie, Adou Thiero, was also ejected with the Rockets’ Aaron Holiday just minutes before the game ended. And apparently, Luka Doncic has offered to pay the resulting fine for the Lakers’ rookie.

Hence, it is reasonable to conclude that the Slovenian star is doing everything he can to boost his team’s morale from the sidelines as they are in a commanding 3-1 lead over the Rockets.

Whether or not we will see the Slovenian star in this series is yet to be confirmed, but since the Lakers are the favorites now to qualify for the second round, it is more prudent for the Lakers to keep him sidelined until then.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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