Lakers Fans Are Livid At Kevin Durant For Waving Goodbye To Deandre Ayton Upon Ejection

The Lakers' fans make their feelings known on Kevin Durant's viral reaction to Deandre Ayton's ejection in Game 4 of the Rockets' first-round series.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
Apr 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) as he drives to the basket during the second half of game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Apr 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) as he drives to the basket during the second half of game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Rockets have come away with a resilient 115-96 win tonight in Game 4 to keep their hopes alive in the first-round series against the Lakers, and avoid a sweep altogether. Players tend to be humble in a situation where their team is fighting for their lives in the playoffs, and they are on the sidelines, but not Kevin Durant.

Near the midway point of the third quarter, Deandre Ayton elbowed Alperen Sengun in the head and was assessed a flagrant 2 for unnecessary and excessive contact to Sengun’s head. Consequently, he was ejected from the game.

 

The live broadcast caught Kevin Durant waving at Ayton on the sidelines, as though he were sending him home. This did not sit well with the Lakers’ fans, who tore into the 37-year-old veteran on social media.

 

The Lakers’ fans flooded social media with their criticism, considering that Durant has been sidelined due to a bone bruise in his left ankle, and yet his team was winning tonight without him on the court.

“Can’t wait to use this video on Wednesday 😂😂😂😂🚬”

“Waving bye down 3-0 and abandoning your team is sad work, KD.”

“This video is not going to age well once they lose the series 😭”

“Lakers gon be using tf outta this after game 5 lmao.”

“Don’t worry, b—h, we’ll be the ones waving when we kill y’all in game 5.”

“Rockets play better with that ball stopper off the floor.”

Durant has not played in three out of the four games played in this series due to several injuries. While there is no substance to the claims that Durant is intentionally sitting out because he has quit on this team, his actions have certainly put more pressure on the young team now.

The only way this wave brings solid good news for the Rockets is if Kevin Durant is coming back in the next game. But clearly, this was trash-talk directed towards his former teammate from the Suns, Deandre Ayton.

At a point where the team is taking it one game at a time, if anything, this gesture should symbolize his confidence in his teammates to bounce back, which should shut down the media narrative that he does not care about this team.

A player, who at age 37 missed only four games in the entire regular season while averaging elite numbers, cannot be questioned about his love for basketball. And his confidence in the team to come back from a position that no team has ever had in the history of the league shows he has faith in the talent on this franchise.

Hence, while the Lakers fans might think that Durant’s confidence is unsubstantiated, there is a silver lining for the Rockets that Durant feels anything is possible from this point, even if no team has ever done it before.

The Rockets are now headed to Los Angeles for Game 5 of this series on Wednesday, April 29. If they win that game and force a Game 6 in Houston, we may see a fifth team in the league’s history to ever force a Game 7 after being down 0-3 in a series. The Rockets’ win tonight has certainly made this series even more exciting when it was on the verge of being a sweep.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) dribbles against the Dallas Mavericks in the first quarter at Toyota Center. 5 Things We Learned After Rockets Destroy Lakers In Game 4 To Keep Series Alive
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