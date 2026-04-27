Deandre Ayton Admits Lakers Are Angry After Rockets Loss; Remains Fired Up For Game 5

Sunday night’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets was scrappy to say the least. Tempers flared as three players were ejected over the course of the game, but Lakers big man Deandre Ayton seems quite hyped about this event.

Following the Lakers’ 115-96 loss in Game 4 in Houston, Deandre Ayton addressed the Lakers’ current situation. While a 3-1 lead going into Game 5 at home would typically give teams some breathing room, Ayton suggested otherwise during his postgame interview.

“Tonight definitely didn’t make us feel comfortable. We’re pretty angry. I’m pretty angry,” Ayton stated. “Honestly, I wish we could play tomorrow. I have a lot of energy now. But we’re gonna go back, watch the film, and really turn up our level of intensity a little bit higher. We’ll have our fans out there chanting for us; [it should be] quite a game.”

Deandre Ayton has repeatedly been criticized for his inconsistent performances and lack of motivation. However, the big man’s response to the loss in Game 4 seems quite spirited, hinting at positive things to come once the Lakers return home for Game 5.

In light of his performance on Sunday night, Ayton’s reaction is perfectly understandable. But considering how crucial this will be in helping the Purple and Gold close things out in the next game, Los Angeles will need him to step up when it matters most.

Deandre Ayton Reacts To His Ejection

Deandre Ayton was arguably the Lakers’ best player in Game 4. On a night where the Lakers struggled to get things going, Ayton logged 19 points and 10 rebounds on 9-12 shooting from the field in just 25 minutes.

For all intents and purposes, Ayton seemed primed to have himself a tremendous outing. Unfortunately, Ayton’s night was cut short after he was called for a flagrant 2 foul on Alperen Sengun, promptly sending him to the locker room as Kevin Durant mockingly waved goodbye from the Rockets’ bench.

Deandre Ayton’s ejection came as a shock to many. When asked how he felt about the foul, he responded:

“I was really just trying to brace the contact of Sengun, and we’re both sweaty guys. I just slipped off his shoulder, and it literally- my elbow hit him right there above his shoulders. It looked crazy on camera, but I’m not no guy who’s a dirty player or plays like that. If anything of me trying to play dirty, I damn near hurt myself.”

“I just hope he’s alright, and don’t think it was intentional,” he continued. “I was just playing hard… The outcome of what the results were, I accept it. Definitely wasn’t intentional. I don’t play like that… It is my first ejection. Eight years later, and it’s my first one.”

Ayton’s reaction to his ejection seems justified.

As he mentioned, when looking at the replays, the fact that his elbow hit the back of Alperen Sengun’s head certainly raises some flags, especially since it could be deemed a dangerous play. But when considering that a flagrant 2 also demands “excessive contact,” there is some room to debate whether it was truly excessive.

Regardless, Deandre Ayton and the Lakers are now set to face the Rockets at the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, April 29. Given the latest updates on both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, the Purple and Gold may also be trending toward fielding a more formidable roster in the next game.