Deandre Ayton Admits Lakers Are Angry After Rockets Loss; Remains Fired Up For Game 5

A loss in Game 4 hasn't discouraged the Lakers,, who, according to Deandre Ayton, are angry and fired up for Game 5 in L.A.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Jan 22, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) wears protective glasses in the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Sunday night’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets was scrappy to say the least. Tempers flared as three players were ejected over the course of the game, but Lakers big man Deandre Ayton seems quite hyped about this event.

Following the Lakers’ 115-96 loss in Game 4 in Houston, Deandre Ayton addressed the Lakers’ current situation. While a 3-1 lead going into Game 5 at home would typically give teams some breathing room, Ayton suggested otherwise during his postgame interview.

“Tonight definitely didn’t make us feel comfortable. We’re pretty angry. I’m pretty angry,” Ayton stated. “Honestly, I wish we could play tomorrow. I have a lot of energy now. But we’re gonna go back, watch the film, and really turn up our level of intensity a little bit higher. We’ll have our fans out there chanting for us; [it should be] quite a game.”

Deandre Ayton has repeatedly been criticized for his inconsistent performances and lack of motivation. However, the big man’s response to the loss in Game 4 seems quite spirited, hinting at positive things to come once the Lakers return home for Game  5.

In light of his performance on Sunday night, Ayton’s reaction is perfectly understandable. But considering how crucial this will be in helping the Purple and Gold close things out in the next game, Los Angeles will need him to step up when it matters most.

 

Deandre Ayton Reacts To His Ejection

Deandre Ayton was arguably the Lakers’ best player in Game 4. On a night where the Lakers struggled to get things going, Ayton logged 19 points and 10 rebounds on 9-12 shooting from the field in just 25 minutes.

For all intents and purposes, Ayton seemed primed to have himself a tremendous outing. Unfortunately, Ayton’s night was cut short after he was called for a flagrant 2 foul on Alperen Sengun, promptly sending him to the locker room as Kevin Durant mockingly waved goodbye from the Rockets’ bench.

Deandre Ayton’s ejection came as a shock to many. When asked how he felt about the foul, he responded:

“I was really just trying to brace the contact of Sengun, and we’re both sweaty guys. I just slipped off his shoulder, and it literally- my elbow hit him right there above his shoulders. It looked crazy on camera, but I’m not no guy who’s a dirty player or plays like that. If anything of me trying to play dirty, I damn near hurt myself.”

“I just hope he’s alright, and don’t think it was intentional,” he continued. “I was just playing hard… The outcome of what the results were, I accept it. Definitely wasn’t intentional. I don’t play like that… It is my first ejection. Eight years later, and it’s my first one.”

Ayton’s reaction to his ejection seems justified.

As he mentioned, when looking at the replays, the fact that his elbow hit the back of Alperen Sengun’s head certainly raises some flags, especially since it could be deemed a dangerous play. But when considering that a flagrant 2 also demands “excessive contact,” there is some room to debate whether it was truly excessive.

Regardless, Deandre Ayton and the Lakers are now set to face the Rockets at the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, April 29. Given the latest updates on both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, the Purple and Gold may also be trending toward fielding a more formidable roster in the next game.

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BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article Apr 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) as he drives to the basket during the second half of game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images Lakers Fans Are Livid At Kevin Durant For Waving Goodbye To Deandre Ayton Upon Ejection
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