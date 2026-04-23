Dwyane Wade Says Miami Heat Have Been Disgruntled For Years Amid Internal ‘Disconnect’

Since their inception, the Miami Heat have cultivated a reputation as a perennial playoff team. Although there have been rough years in between, as Dwyane Wade noted, the current iteration of the Heat may require an immediate rebuild.

The Heat were already in a desolate place after spending the last four seasons languishing in the play-in picture. However, after missing the playoffs altogether this season, former Heat player Dwyane Wade couldn’t remain silent. While speaking about Miami on “The WY Network,” Wade called out the Heat for being a disgruntled organization over the past few years.

“They went from the play-in to the Finals in one year,” Wade began. “It’s insane, so, yeah, we’re going to miss that. We’re going to miss the sideline. We’re going to miss seeing that Heat jersey in the playoffs. But they need to retool. You know what I mean? It’s no secret that the Miami Heat need to retool.”

Dwyane Wade reiterated that the organization must rethink its direction, especially since the team has talented players on the roster. But he also made a key point by noting that it was the “right mix” of stars that would determine whether the team could be a consistent playoff team and compete for titles.

In many ways, Wade’s statement echoes his own frustrations with the franchise. Having been part of the Heat for the majority of his career, some of the best moments of his professional life are tied to the organization.

Because of this, Dwyane Wade has been known to be critical of the Heat players recently. His back-and-forth with Heat big man Bam Adebayo following his 83-point performance was particularly noteworthy. With that in mind, it is not surprising that the 13-time All-Star caught some heat for criticizing the team’s display this season.

“We’ve been in the play-in the last four years. People got mad at me when I said what I said, but no lies detected, you know, this is real. It’s show and tell. It’s not that the talent’s not there. I mean, those guys are very talented. It’s just that the meshing of the talent is not there,” he elaborated.

Dwyane Wade noted that factors such as health had an impact on the chemistry-building process, which inevitably affected the product on the floor. Still, he added:

“When it comes to this unit and this group that’s been put together the last few years, it hasn’t meshed…sometimes you see certain teams, and you know that they know everything about each other, they spend all the time together, and they just connect, and you can see it on the floor. Haven’t really seen that necessarily in the Heat in a while.”

With the acquisition of Norman Powell in the offseason last year, the Heat were widely viewed as a dark horse heading into the 2025-26 season. With players such as Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, and Andrew Wiggins, the core was certainly strong. Unfortunately, injuries early in the season and slumps at crucial stages completely derailed the campaign.

For the most part, the roster still has potential. As Dwyane Wade mentioned, the team possesses some talented pieces. The real challenge lies in finding pieces that connect it all.

With the offseason officially underway, the Miami Heat have some time to reconsider their options moving forward. Although the team has been linked to superstars such as Kawhi Leonard and Giannis Antetokounmpo in trade rumors, given their current assets, Miami may see more merit in pursuing a rebuild.