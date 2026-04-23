Skip Bayless Says Lakers Are Better Without Luka Doncic: “LeBron Has Far Less Ego”

The Los Angeles Lakers have been playing without Luka Doncic for an extended period. Although the team has managed to hold its own without its superstar, even securing a 2-0 lead in the first round of the playoffs against the fifth-seeded Houston Rockets, Skip Bayless made a bold statement about the team’s performance without Doncic.

Skip Bayless is known for his partisan takes on LeBron James and virtually anything he does. However, on a recent episode of “Gil’s Arena,” while assessing the Lakers’ performances without Luka Doncic, Bayless suggested that the team was better with James as the first option. He stated:

“I just think they’re a little better basketball team on both ends of the floor without Luka. The last time I saw Luka in the lineup was against a really good team on April 2nd at Oklahoma City, and it was 44-21 after the first quarter, and it was 82-51 at halftime. ”

“Last night, in Game 1, I saw a team with LeBron orchestrating. LeBron has far less ego than Luka does. Luka has to be the whole show and, obviously, can be a defensive liability. But Luka is the most inefficient player in the league… He is the Showtime Laker, singular. The whole show, the whole world revolves around Luka.”

Bayless acknowledged Luka Doncic’s impact on the offensive end, referring to him as a “scoring genius.” But it was more than evident that, in complimenting LeBron James’ versatility as a floor general, Bayless took a clear shot at Doncic.

With both Doncic and Austin Reaves sidelined, the Lakers have been forced to rely on LeBron James to take over as the first option. To that point, the 41-year-old fully embraced his role, delivering wins by any means necessary.

But are the Lakers really a better team with James as the first option ahead of Doncic?

Do The Lakers Need Luka Doncic To Succeed?

Although Skip Bayless raises a thought-provoking point with his statement, asking whether the Lakers are better without Luka Doncic being the first option can be considered blasphemy.

Doncic has been nothing short of dominant this season. While averaging a league-high 33.5 points per game, the superstar also posted 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game while shooting 47.6% from the field and 36.6% from three-point range.

As Bayless noted, Doncic did lead the league in field goals attempted (22.8 FGA), three-pointers attempted (10.8 3PA), and free throws attempted (10.1). By the same token, however, he also led the league in field goals made per game (10.8) and three-pointers made per game (4.0).

Much of the narrative surrounding Luka Doncic is skewed, especially concerning his defensive involvement. Although the fact that he averaged 1.6 steals per game this season is constantly overlooked, the fact that he has contributed on the defensive end indicates that he hasn’t been a liability.

In the 64 games he has been available for in the regular season, the team has logged a 43-21 record. Considering that the team has posted a 10-8 record in his absence, it is difficult to see how they would be any better without him.

To LeBron James’ credit, he has managed to rally the team together in a way that no one expected. The unrelenting defensive effort and offensive execution have been noteworthy, to say the least.

Still, given how vital he is to the rotation, the Purple and Gold will hope to see Luka Doncic back in action soon.