Damian Lillard Reveals His NBA Mount Rushmore And Names The GOAT

Damian Lillard offered a clear and consistent view when asked to name his NBA Mount Rushmore, and there were no surprises at the top. He placed Michael Jordan as the greatest of all time, followed by LeBron James, Magic Johnson, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

“Dead or alive, NBA Mount Rushmore: Michael Jordan, the GOAT. LeBron James. Then I’m going, Magic Johnson. And last, yeah, I’ll go Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. History counts, you know what I’m saying.”

Lillard framed his choices around history and impact, not just peak performance. His reasoning reflected a balance between dominance, longevity, and influence across eras. Jordan’s placement at the top aligns with what Lillard has said before. He has consistently pointed to Jordan’s unmatched scoring ability, competitive edge, and complete control on the floor as the deciding factors in the GOAT debate. In his own words, there has never been anyone like Jordan when it comes to on-court presence and execution.

The inclusion of LeBron at number two speaks to sustained excellence. Two decades into his career, LeBron continues to perform at an elite level, adapting his game across different roles and systems. Lillard’s list acknowledges that longevity at a high level matters, especially when combined with championships, MVPs, and all-around production.

Magic Johnson’s spot reflects his transformational role in shaping modern basketball. As a 6-foot-9 playmaker who redefined the point guard position, Magic’s influence goes beyond statistics. His leadership during the Los Angeles Lakers’ Showtime era and his ability to elevate teammates made him one of the most impactful players in league history.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar rounds out the list, and Lillard made it clear that history played a major role in that decision. Kareem’s resume is difficult to match. Six championships, six MVP awards, and a scoring record that stood for decades highlight both dominance and durability. His signature skyhook remains one of the most unstoppable moves the league has seen.

This version of Lillard’s Mount Rushmore marks a shift from his earlier stance, where he had included Kobe Bryant instead of Kareem. The change suggests a broader appreciation for historical impact rather than focusing only on players from more recent eras. It also shows a willingness to evolve his perspective as he reflects on the full scope of NBA history.

Away from the debate, Lillard’s current situation adds another layer to the discussion. He missed the entire season while recovering from an Achilles injury, stepping away from competition during a period when his team exceeded expectations. The Portland Trail Blazers finished as the seventh seed and are currently locked in a competitive playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs.

His return next season will bring renewed attention, both to his performance and to how his legacy continues to develop. Conversations like Mount Rushmore and GOAT debates often shift over time, but Lillard’s stance has remained steady on one point. For him, Michael Jordan still sets the standard.