Bulls Appoint Former Hawks VP Bryson Graham To Manage Their Front Office

The Chicago Bulls were primed to make some major changes following the disappointing end to the 2025-26 season. While this hinted at an inevitable roster overhaul, the rebuilding process started at the top, as the hunt for a new GM and VP began after the departure of Arturas Karnisovas (vice president of basketball operations) and Marc Eversley (GM).

While many candidates were identified as potential replacements, the Bulls appear to have come to a decision regarding the franchise leadership. With former Atlanta Hawks VP Bryson Graham taking over as the new executive VP of the Bulls, Chicago’s wide-scale front office rebuild is finally underway. He provided a statement about his new role with the Bulls recently, sharing:

“This is one of the most storied franchises in the history of professional basketball, and I feel a tremendous sense of responsibility to deliver results for this city and these fans. My entire career has been built on the belief that sustained success starts with finding the right players and developing an all-around impactful culture.”

Bryson Graham’s journey as a front-office executive is quite impressive. He started as an intern with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2010, gradually rising through the ranks before embracing the role of GM for the 2024-25 season.

Following this, he joined the Atlanta Hawks as the senior vice president of basketball operations. Considering that the Hawks ended the regular season with a 46-36 record and even put up a noteworthy fight against the New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs, his impact on the franchise was significant.

Bryson Graham’s Addition Could Be Significant For The Bulls

It goes without saying that naming Bryson Graham as the EVP will have many implications for the Chicago Bulls moving forward. Despite inheriting the franchise at a fairly tumultuous time, given Graham’s track record, the Bulls can expect promising developments.

For starters, Graham is known to have a keen eye for talent. During his tenure with the Pelicans, he played a vital role in drafting talented young players such as Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, and Dyson Daniels.

Considering that Murphy has grown in stature as a star-caliber player, and both Jones and Daniels are viewed as two of the best defensive wings in the league, Graham can deliver on this front.

The Bulls will be particularly dependent on his abilities, especially in this department. With the possibility of landing two first-round picks within the top 15 in this year’s draft, Bryson Graham’s knack for drafting quality players could help with Chicago’s rebuild.

Along with player personnel, the Bulls will also look to Bryson Graham to address the vacant head coaching position. While addressing Billy Donovan‘s departure will not be easy, given that the Bulls are essentially starting with a clean slate, Graham may have some flexibility in making a decision.

Overall, Bulls fans can view this hire positively. As someone who is committed to establishing a culture and helping the franchise grow in the right way, Graham may be the right choice for Chicago.