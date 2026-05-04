Mark Cuban Explains Why Hiring Masai Ujiri Was The Right Move For Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are among the many teams heading into the offseason with plans for a rebuild. Although this typically implies roster changes, for the Mavericks, changes in leadership following Nico Harrison‘s firing were also expected.

The Mavericks were linked with many candidates to address the vacant role. However, in a recent update by ESPN’s Shams Charania, it was revealed that Dallas hired former Toronto Raptors GM Masai Ujiri as Team President and Alternate Governor. Needless to say, former Mavs majority owner Mark Cuban was in favor of this move, as he explained why it could prove beneficial for Dallas.

“I like it. He has experience. He has won. Most importantly, the owner he had in Toronto is very similar to Patrick Dumont,” Cuban stated. “I think it will make it easier on Patrick and the organization to have someone with his credentials in charge.”

Although Mark Cuban has become a minority stakeholder in the Dallas Mavericks, it is evident that he remains closely connected to the franchise. While he is typically known for having strong opinions regarding the direction of the organization, his seal of approval on Masai Ujiri‘s arrival could be viewed positively.

As Cuban noted, Ujiri’s credentials and his success with the Toronto Raptors set the standard for what the Mavericks can expect from him. Given the state the franchise is in, having a seasoned veteran in a leadership role could prove beneficial.

Can Masai Ujiri Live Up To Mark Cuban’s Expectations?

Although Mark Cuban has praised Masai Ujiri’s arrival in Dallas, it goes without saying that the new president has his work cut out for him.

The 2025-26 season was an underwhelming one for the Mavericks, to say the least.

After drafting Cooper Flagg with the first overall pick in last year’s NBA Draft, there was some optimism for the franchise to overcome the misery left in the wake of the Luka Doncic trade. Unfortunately, with Kyrie Irving sidelined and Anthony Davis struggling to stay healthy, the Mavs gradually fell down the Western Conference ladder, ending the season with a 26-56 record (12th in the West).

Despite the poor showcase, Flagg’s development over the regular season was quite promising. Having won the ROTY award, the young forward has shown the potential to assert himself as the future face of the franchise.

In an effort to course correct, Masai Ujiri and the Mavericks will have to invest in building next season’s roster around Cooper Flagg. Given the success Ujiri has had in forming winning teams, having delivered a championship to Toronto after trading for Kawhi Leonard, Mark Cuban’s expectations for the new president seem justified.

With a major front office role filled, the Dallas Mavericks could be heading into the offseason with some momentum. As opportunities to improve the roster emerge, with Ujiri’s input and leadership, Dallas may be inclined to pull the trigger on trades to transform the squad into a playoff contender.