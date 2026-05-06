Draymond Green Speaks On Steve Kerr’s Uncertain Future With The Warriors

In the aftermath of another failed season, Warriors coach Steve Kerr finds himself uncertain of the path ahead.

After 12 seasons with the team, which included some of the greatest in modern NBA history, Kerr’s contract has expired, leaving a vacancy in the coaching department. While his return next season remains unclear, Warriors star Draymond Green offered some clarity as he looked ahead.

“I think and hope he’s coming back,” said Green, via ESPN. “I don’t know more than anyone else in the world knows, but what I do know is that he wants to coach. So, if he wants to coach, I think he comes back.”

At 60, Kerr still has plenty of years left in the coaching sphere, and Draymond says that he’s not ready to hang up his clipboard. The real question then is not whether Kerr is done coaching, but whether he’s done coaching the Warriors. Contrary to recent reports and the team’s failures over the years, Kerr is clearly still widely respected and beloved by his players.

For Green, his appreciation for his coach is unbreakable, even though he still has plenty of “gripes” about their time together. But even after Draymond publicly expressed those gripes (and claimed that Kerr held him back offensively), he still credits Steve for his role in his development as a player and a person.

“People took a four-minute clip of me saying how great this guy’s been to my career, how much he’s taught me about winning, where I wouldn’t be without him, and all of these things,” Green added. “They took a four-minute clip, and they took 15 seconds of it, where I said from an offensive standpoint, he hindered me. I stand by that because that’s my truth. But I think every basketball player in the world has some gripe that they wish their coach would have done. I’m not afraid to express my one gripe, but make no mistake about it: I also said all the incredible things, how much of a better man he’s made me. I spoke on all of those things, and we took one clip.”

Ultimately, while Draymond has a special place on the Warriors, it’s the team’s star guard, Stephen Curry, who holds the ultimate authority. As a two-time MVP and NBA champion, he will be the deciding factor in whether Kerr stays or parts ways with the Golden State Warriors. While the process is still ongoing, Steph has expressed a strong desire to continue working with the former Bulls swingman, suggesting he will return to finish out the Curry era.

Ironically, it may be Draymond who is not a Warrior next season. Even after 13 years with the team, four championships, and a Defensive Player of the Year award, Dray is expendable, and trading him may be on the table if the Warriors can find a suitable package in return. At 36, with averages of 8.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 41.8% shooting and 32.6% shooting from three, it remains to be seen what offers will be available, but the Warriors do not have any time to waste.

With Steph now 38, the clock is ticking on the final act of his career. If the Warriors don’t find a recipe for success this season, they may lose their last best chance to win Steph another title. We don’t yet know if Steve Kerr is part of the long-term vision, but it’d be hard to find a better candidate than the guy who coached Steph to four championships.