NBA Insider Reveals Why Giannis Antetokounmpo May Not Join the Miami Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo was one of the most prominent talking points in trade rumors during last year’s offseason. Although no moves materialized, the Bucks’ superstar was rumored to be linked with several teams, with the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat being viewed as the most likely landing spots.

In light of the Milwaukee Bucks‘ performance and his gradual fallout with the franchise this season, Giannis Antetokounmpo finds himself being mentioned in trade rumors again. Even though all signs point to an exit, and the Heat remain a viable trade destination, Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix revealed why Antetokounmpo may not want to go to Miami this time around.

“They are going to be a major player for Giannis this summer…. Is getting Giannis on that team moving the needle that much? Giannis is focused on winning. I don’t think Miami gives you the best chance to win,” Mannix noted.

“I would think Houston, Minnesota, maybe,” he continued. “New York, if you only have to give up Towns. Teams that have the best chance to win given what Miami would have to give up to get Giannis, I don’t put them there.”

Despite his commitment to the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been explicit in expressing his desire to compete for a championship. In light of such comments, Mannix’s statement seems to hold.

As constructed, the Bucks do not inspire confidence as a playoff team, much less a title contender. On that note, considering that the Heat couldn’t even secure a spot in the postseason this year, Mannix makes a solid point by relegating Miami as a potential frontrunner.

Should The Heat Pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo?

The general narrative surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Miami Heat is fueled by how well Antetokounmpo fits Miami’s culture and the respect he has for the organization. While these points and his potential impact on the team are compelling reasons to push the narrative further, the Heat may not see the value in pursuing him this year.

On paper, the Bucks’ superstar remains one of the best players in the league. With averages of 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game this season, Antetokounmpo was among the most dominant players when he was available.

While impressive, the last statement highlights the crux of the problem.

Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered from several injuries this season. Having appeared in only 36 games, the Bucks’ superstar wasn’t available for significant stretches, preventing him from making an impact for his team.

Injuries have become part and parcel of playing in the NBA, but at 31, the duration of each absence harms the team’s chances of being competitive. In this regard, investing in Antetokounmpo, who is gaining a reputation for being injury-prone, could be an expensive ordeal.

Any team that Antetokounmpo joins will undoubtedly be considered a title contender. However, acquiring him is also no easy task. With a cap hit of $58.4 million next season, any team hoping to acquire the 10-time All-Star would have to give up a considerable amount of assets to create an appealing package.

Although Miami has some impressive assets, as Mannix mentioned, the Heat would have to break up their core to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo. Given that the team would be devoid of any depth after such a move, Miami may not benefit from this deal.