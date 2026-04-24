Giannis Antetokounmpo Emerges As Trade Target For Portland Trail Blazers With Key Condition

With the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes set to resume this summer, several teams are preparing their best offers to make a run at the two-time MVP.

Among them is a new team that nobody expected to be in the race: the Portland Trail Blazers. Despite being a younger group on the rise, a new report by Bill Oram of The Oregonian claims that they are willing to join the pursuit, provided that Giannis is open to a long-term extension.

“The Blazers are prepared to make a pitch for Giannis Antetokounmpo as long as he is willing to sign an extension, but are not likely to limit their options to Lillard’s former Milwaukee teammate,” wrote Oram.

On the surface, it seems like an awkward time to be chasing Giannis. While longtime veteran Damian Lillard has rejoined the team, their roster is primarily led by younger players, including big man Donovan Clingan, guard Shaedon Sharpe, and former G League standout, Scoot Henderson. The only star-level veteran on the team is Deni Avdija, a first-time All-Star and Most Improved Player finalist. He’s coming off a career-year in Portland, with averages of 24.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on on 46.2% shooting and 31.8% shooting from three.

As presently constructed, Portland isn’t close to title contention. Still, with Giannis, they wouldn’t be far off. While his availability was spotty this season, the superstar swingman is still one of the top four players in the league, with averages of 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game on 62.4% shooting and 33.3% shooting from three.

His presence alone would vault the Trail Blazers to another level, but his services wouldn’t come cheap. Milwaukee would want young players and picks back in the exchange, likely requiring Portland to give up at least two of Scoot Henderson, Donovan Clingan, and Shaedon Sharpe. Still, assuming the Blazers could keep Deni, Jerami Grant, and Toumani Camara in the Bucks deal, Giannis would have enough support to thrive in the Pacific Northwest. That’s not to mention the reunion with his former Bucks championship teammate, Jrue Holiday.

There’s also veteran point guard Damian Lillard, who just ended a failed stint with Giannis. The two did not mesh in Milwaukee, but they have no personal vendetta against each other. In fact, the two still hold great respect for each other, and it seems that a return to teammate status has not been ruled out by either star.

For the Trail Blazers, a move like this would change everything. The franchise is finally back in the playoffs after years of mediocrity, and adding a superstar like Giannis would force them into the title conversation. The only question is how long Giannis will stick around. As much as the Blazers want him, they’d have reason to pause if he shows any trepidation about signing a long-term extension.

With just two years and $120 million left on his contract (including a $62.7 million player option in 2027-28), Antetokounmpo could become a free agent as soon as next summer if he doesn’t sign a deal. That’s why it’s imperative that the Blazers secure a long-term commitment from Giannis himself before they risk their entire future.