Spurs’ Dylan Harper Weighs In On Manu Ginobili Comparisons

San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper has quickly established himself as a key player in the rotation and one of the most impactful players on the Spurs’ roster. However, due to his playing style and influence on the game, the rookie has already begun drawing comparisons to a Spurs legend.

While speaking with the press during the NBA Finals Media Day, Dylan Harper fielded questions about being compared to four-time NBA champion and Spurs legend Manu Ginobili. While acknowledging the parallels between himself and Ginobili, Harper commented:

“I think that’s a fair comparison to say. I think it’s an accurate comparison. We’re both lefties, big guards. And yeah, I’ve had a lot of conversations with him, especially when I first got here.”

“He and I kind of talked a lot about the role of the team and what to do, things of that nature,” he continued. “I think he’s kind of, more than anyone for me, been that vet that’s been around the Spurs for a long time and kind of just giving me insight into what he’s been through.”

In a follow-up question, Dylan Harper was asked about the implementation of the Eurostep, which was widely regarded as Manu Ginobili’s signature move.

“I think the EuroStep just comes naturally to both of us,” Harper noted. “I feel like we’re both dynamic getting downhill. And obviously, I think he had a little bit more flair. But I think we both kind of just know how to get to the rim and know to carve out space.”

Harper’s crafty approach to offense and poise when attacking downhill represent a maturity in his game that isn’t commonly seen among rookies. But when gauging his approach to offense, Manu Ginobili’s influence on the young guard is telling.

In the regular season, Dylan Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. For all intents and purposes, these are solid figures for a rookie. However, when the playoffs rolled around, Harper also rose to the occasion.

The 19-year-old guard made the most of this opportunity, stepping up to the plate on multiple occasions to replace De’Aaron Fox. In just his first postseason run (18 games thus far), Dylan Harper is averaging 13.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 52.5% from the field and 36.4% from three-point range.

With a historic performance of 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and seven steals against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, it is safe to say that Harper boasts the potential to be a star comparable to Manu Ginobili someday.

Although San Antonio features talented players, it is abundantly clear that the franchise also benefits from its legends.

With franchise greats like Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili offering advice to the young players, the core has the luxury of learning from some of the best the game has ever seen. Given the kind of results this approach has yielded, the Spurs can only look to improve from here on out.

As the Spurs head into Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, San Antonio will look to players like Dylan Harper to play a major role off the bench. With a need for reliable scoring to maintain offensive momentum in this series, Harper will be asked to step up once again.