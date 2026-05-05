Brooklyn Nets Named As A Potential Landing Spot For Paolo Banchero; 3 NBA Trade Packages To Watch

There are 22 NBA teams already in the offseason right now, with only eight teams remaining in the 2026 NBA Playoffs. One of the recently eliminated teams is the Paolo Banchero-led Orlando Magic, who blew a 3-1 series lead in the first round against the Detroit Pistons. While it was an achievement to win three games against the No. 1 seed, the history books will remember the blown lead, as they became the 14th team in NBA history to lose after being up 3-1.

Banchero averaged 26.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 6.3 assists in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, having some incredible moments like his 38-point Game 7 performance or 45-point Game 5 performance. However, he also had some terrible lowlights, such as Games 4 and 6, where he combined for 8-38 FG (0-13 3P).

The Magic have already moved on from head coach Jamahl Mosley and will have to evaluate making major roster changes to try to advance past the first round after exiting the Playoffs at this stage for the last three years. A roster change could even include trading Banchero away. Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley discussed the Brooklyn Nets as potential candidates to make a Banchero trade this offseason as an aggressive move to get a cornerstone offensive piece to build around.

“A Banchero blockbuster admittedly feels less likely with the Orlando Magic closing in on a first-round knockout of the top-seeded Detroit Pistons, but maybe that series says a lot more about the latter than the former. Orlando’s offense isn’t exactly humming, and Banchero’s numbers still lack quality beneath the quantity. Brooklyn has an obvious opening for an alpha scorer like Banchero, but it’s also flexible enough to construct a more complementary supporting cast around him. The Nets are already well-stocked with ball-movers, and if they can load up on shooters, they could build a better offensive ecosystem than Banchero has had with the Magic.”

As a result, let’s analyze the potential trade package the Nets could send Orlando to get them to agree on a Banchero trade, as well as two other potential trade scenarios the Magic could face if Banchero is truly on the trade market.

Trade Scenario No. 1

Nets Receive: Paolo Banchero

Magic Receive: Michael Porter Jr., 2027 First-Round Pick (NYK), 2027 First-Round Pick (HOU), 2029 First-Round Pick (HOU), 2030 First-Round Pick (BKN), 2032 First-Round Pick (BKN)

The Brooklyn Nets have been among the worst teams in the NBA for the last three seasons and need to find a way to return to contention. Thankfully, they’ve spent these three tanking seasons by overloading their assets, be it young first-round players or future first-round draft assets. It’s inevitable that the Nets consolidate their future assets and acquire the stars they need to return to contention. While they hope they can add a franchise cornerstone in the 2026 NBA Draft, a trade for Banchero gives them a proven player without as much uncertainty.

Banchero is still working through issues with being efficient on the court when he’s contributing offensively. This was Banchero’s fourth NBA season, so he has a lot more room to grow. There are increased expectations around him and the Magic primarily because Banchero emerged as a No. 1 option so soon and led Orlando to the Playoffs in his sophomore season. The Nets have the infrastructure to let Banchero continue developing while relying on his production to help them become a playoff-caliber franchise once again, with a 23-year-old star like Banchero forming the core alongside a lottery pick in the Draft.

Michael Porter Jr. would be the perfect player for what the Magic need, as he’s a bona fide scorer who can find ways to put the ball in the basket no matter the situation. He averaged 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in a fantastic season with the Nets. We’ve seen him be a 20-point scorer on a championship team as well, so he might be the perfect frontcourt partner for Franz Wagner going forward. The Magic also recoup all the assets they gave up in the Desmond Bane trade and more with the five first-round picks that Brooklyn will send them in this hypothetical package.

Trade Scenario No. 2

Bulls Receive: Paolo Banchero

Magic Receive: Matas Buzelis, Isaac Okoro, Patrick Williams, 2027 First-Round Pick Swap (ORL), 2028 First-Round Pick (ORL), 2030 First-Round Pick (ORL), 2031 First-Round Pick Swap (ORL)

The Chicago Bulls have gone through an offseason reset, losing both their GM and head coach for different reasons after the season ended. Now, the new VP of Basketball Operations, Bryson Graham, could be looking to make a big splash in the trade market to help the Bulls regain their former glory. As a result, acquiring a ready-made star like Banchero would be extremely beneficial to their accelerated rebuild.

Paolo Banchero can rely on a true floor general like Josh Giddey to run the offense, with Banchero likely retaining his role as the team’s No. 1 option when it comes to scoring. Getting elite service from Giddey should help Banchero’s efficiency improve, while also giving the Bulls a genuine two-star combo that could create havoc in the East. This move would also depend on what the team decides to do to fill Billy Donovan’s empty seat as head coach, but it does give the Bulls a head start in fixing their roster and actually having a goal to push for.

The key asset here for Orlando is Matas Buzelis, who averaged 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists over his sophomore season. He can develop into a top-tier frontcourt star, but he would be more willing to play a role while allowing Wagner and Bane to take bigger steps as offensive contributors. Isaac Okoro would fit in nicely into their wing rotation as an elite defender, while Patrick Williams features as a salary dump to entice Chicago into sending five first-round picks (two swaps) alongside a valuable young star like Buzelis.

Trade Scenario No. 3

Hornets Receive: Paolo Banchero

Magic Receive: Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, 2028 First-Round Pick (CHA), 2030 First-Round Pick (CHA), 2028 Second-Round Pick (ORL), 2029 Second-Round Pick (CHA), 2030 Second-Round Pick (CHA)

The Charlotte Hornets couldn’t beat Banchero and the Magic in the 2026 NBA Play-In Tournament, missing out on the chance of potentially upsetting the Pistons like the Magic almost did. Nonetheless, there might be something to consider when one analyzes the roster needs of both franchises and how this move would elevate both teams into potential contention in the East.

The Hornets send two first-round picks and three first-round picks for an emerging superstar like Banchero to pair with LaMelo and Kon Knueppel. Paolo Banchero would be the ideal power forward for the Hornets with his ability to attack the rim while also having the offensive finesse to score on all three levels and be a solid playmaker. Coach Charles Lee’s system and a point guard like Ball should help clean up his poor efficiency and help the Hornets truly establish themselves as one of the elite threats in the East.

The Magic get two starting-caliber players in this deal with Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges. Miller averaged 20.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists last season, while Bridges averaged 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. Miller is a solid two-way swingman who can defend well while having great offensive versatility. He would be another solution to Orlando’s offensive problems, but with greater defensive ability than someone like Porter Jr. Bridges might not be a long-term fit, but would be a strong sixth man option behind a Miller-Wagner frontcourt duo.