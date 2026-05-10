Every Team Involved In An Anthony Davis Trade Somehow Lands The No. 1 Pick

There might not be a stranger NBA trend right now than whatever is happening with Anthony Davis and the No. 1 overall pick. For the third straight time, a franchise involved in an Anthony Davis trade somehow ended up winning the NBA Draft Lottery almost immediately after.

The pattern started back in 2019. The New Orleans Pelicans won the No. 1 pick after a disastrous season and selected Zion Williamson. Shortly afterward, they traded Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers in one of the biggest blockbuster deals of the decade.

Then came 2025.

The Dallas Mavericks shocked the basketball world by trading for Davis. Not long after, Dallas somehow landed the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery despite low odds. The Mavericks used that selection to reshape their future around rookie superstar Cooper Flagg.

Now the trend has happened again in 2026.

The Washington Wizards traded for Anthony Davis and immediately followed it up by winning the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery after finishing with the league’s worst record at 17-65.

Fans online instantly noticed the bizarre connection. At this point, NBA fans are half-jokingly wondering whether trading for Davis has become the secret formula for landing the No. 1 pick.

The Wizards now suddenly control one of the most important offseasons in franchise history. They already added Davis and Trae Young, and now they hold the first selection in what many scouts view as one of the deepest draft classes ever.

BYU superstar AJ Dybantsa remains the projected favorite to go No. 1 overall, though prospects like Cameron Boozer and Darryn Peterson are also viewed as elite franchise talents. Still, Davis understands the reality of Washington’s situation.

After arriving in Washington, Davis openly admitted the roster was far from contention level despite the additions. He also spoke honestly about the age gap between himself and many of his younger teammates, joking that he now understands how LeBron James must have felt late in his career.

There have already been rumors suggesting Davis could eventually reconsider his future if the Wizards fail to build a competitive team quickly enough. But the lottery outcome dramatically changes the franchise outlook.

Instead of being stuck near the bottom of the Eastern Conference, Washington suddenly has flexibility, assets, and momentum. Even then, turning into a contender will not be simple.

The Eastern Conference remains loaded, and relying on a rookie, even a potentially generational prospect, rarely guarantees instant success. Davis also turns 33 next season, meaning Washington’s timeline remains complicated.

Still, the coincidence surrounding Davis and the No. 1 pick has become impossible to ignore. At some point, NBA fans are going to start calling this basketball magic.