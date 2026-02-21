Anthony Edwards Says He Regrets Not Dunking On Daniel Gafford In Heated Message

Anthony Edwards admits regret over denying dunk opportunity on Daniel Gafford. Now, he's vowing revenge.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Feb 11, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrates Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (not pictured) making a shot against the Portland Trail Blazers in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

In the aftermath of a 40-point scoring night over the Mavericks, star guard Anthony Edwards gave a special message to Daniel Gafford. Clearly unimpressed with his effort on defense, Ant expressed regret over not making Gafford pay when he had the chance.

“I feel like I had my legs. I should’ve dunked on Gafford,” said Edwards. “I hope you see this. I should’ve punched on your a**, but I spared you.”

It’s been a rough season for the Mavericks, and their encounter with the Timberwolves last night didn’t make it any better. In the 122-111 win, Edwards lit up the box score with 40 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal, and zero blocks on 53.3% shooting and 38.5% shooting from three.

In the post-game interview, Edwards made it sound like he “spared” Gafford, but, in reality, it looks like he just whiffed on the dunk attempt. While he gets a lot of airtime on the play, he wasn’t quite able to complete the dunk, thanks to some contact from Gafford that went uncalled.

Of course, fans were quick to point out that Edwards already has a poster on Gafford. During a game back in May of 2024, Edwards impressed with a nasty slam over the Mavericks’ big man that still holds up today.

While Edwards may reject being the face of the NBA, he’s one of its brightest rising stars with a fierce competitive spirit and an electric personality. As his opponents quickly find out, Edwards is a killer on the basketball court who looks for any excuse to play with extra aggression.

It’s unknown what Gafford did to get on his bad side, but Edwards has made it clear that he’s going to get his revenge. The 24-year-old star is only in his sixth season, but he’s already emerged as one of the NBA’s best players with averages of 24.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game on 45.2% shooting from the field and 40.1% shooting from three.

At 35-22, the Timberwolves are right in the thick of the Western Conference standings, and any losing streaks from here could have massive implications on their overall position heading into the playoffs. For Edwards, the important thing is not what he does now, it’s what he’s able to do in April, May, and June. Following back-to-back runs to the Conference Finals, we know Edwards is good to lead them deep into the postseason, but they’ll need something more to truly get over the hump.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Oct 3, 2025; Durham, NC, USA; Jayson Tatum, NBA Boston Celtics Player helps coach alongside Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer during the Countdown to Craziness at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images Jayson Tatum Gets Real On Recovery Timeline After Major Tease From Celtics
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like