Clippers Fans Mock Luka Doncic With “Ozempic” And “Weight Watchers” Signs

Gautam Varier
The Los Angeles Lakers played against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Intuit Dome for the first time this season on Saturday, and the home fans certainly didn’t give Luka Doncic a warm welcome. Clippers fans seated in “The Wall” waved Ozempic, Weight Watchers, and Jenny Craig signs when Doncic shot free throws in front of them.

In case you’re unaware, Jenny Craig is a popular weight loss company. The fans are, of course, referring to Doncic losing a fair bit of weight in the offseason, which has led to him being in the best shape he has been in for a while. While the 26-year-old changed his diet and training methods to get in shape, they suggest that some other means were employed. Doncic has actually made it clear, though, that he did not use Ozempic.

Whatever the reason one wants to believe, losing weight has helped Doncic on the court. The Slovenian was averaging 35.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game in 2025-26 entering this contest. He is the NBA’s leading scorer and is among the frontrunners for MVP.

You’d have thought that those signs would give Doncic some extra motivation to dominate, but he looked far from his best. The five-time All-Star struggled against the Clippers from the get-go, missing his first six shots.

Hopes of Doncic turning things around diminished when he was seen holding his left calf and hobbling later on in the first half. He stayed in the game until the end of the period but wouldn’t come out for the second half.

The Lakers officially ruled Doncic out for the rest of the night with a left leg contusion. He exited the game with 12 points (4-13 FG), five rebounds, and two assists.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick was asked about Doncic’s status postgame, and the Lakers don’t have an update just yet.

“I don’t have any other information,” Redick said. “… I saw him hobbling towards the end of the first half. He came to me at halftime and said he couldn’t go. It’s all I have.”

Doncic is the fourth Lakers starter to be out with injury, along with Austin Reaves, Deandre Ayton, and Rui Hachimura. Winning without all four was going to be extremely difficult, and the Clippers managed to beat them 103-88.

The Lakers have now dropped to 19-8 and will be in action next against the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center on Tuesday at 9 PM ET. The hope is that at least a couple of the starters will be back for that contest.

