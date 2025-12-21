JJ Redick And LeBron James Throw Shade At NBA Officials After Lakers Loss

Frustration boiled over for the Los Angeles Lakers after their 103–88 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, and it did not take long for both the head coach and the franchise star to make their feelings clear. JJ Redick and LeBron James each took turns questioning NBA officiating, with both circling back to the same issue. Night-to-night consistency is missing.

Redick was the more vocal of the two, and his tone suggested this was not frustration built in one game.

“Overall, the consistency and it’s something I’m going to talk with Byron about tomorrow. The consistency needs to be addressed. That needs to be addressed. And it will be. I think if any coach, any player, what we ask for is consistency. And that’s not to single any official out or any crew out. It’s not about that. We need to know what it is night to night.”

“We’ve had a number, and this is where I get frustrated a little bit. And I keep asking the league to please reach out to me and respond every time I do the coach’s feedback thing. I don’t get any response from the league. Nobody ever reaches out to me.”

“The way we do challenges and the definitions of challenges and the definitions of the X, Y, or Z and why you can or can’t, it’s different with every different crew. And we’re supposed to have the guy at the replay center, whoever is in charge that night, we’re supposed to have some level of consistency. And the definitions just get changed every single night.”

LeBron echoed the same theme, though in far fewer words.

“I have no idea where the consistency is. There isn’t any consistency, but it is what it is. I mean, I don’t know.”

The response was short, flat, and telling. There was no attempt to dress it up or deflect blame. It sounded like a player who has seen this cycle repeat itself far too often.

The loss itself gave the comments even more weight. The Lakers were already thin, missing Austin Reaves, Deandre Ayton, and Rui Hachimura, when the night took another turn. Luka Doncic exited in the first half with a left leg contusion and did not return. That left LeBron as the lone full-time starter for most of the game, forcing him into a heavier role than planned.

James delivered anyway. He finished with 36 points on 15 of 28 shooting, adding four rebounds, three assists, and two steals. He scored 12 points in the fourth quarter and briefly threatened to make the game interesting. Still, with the roster stretched thin and shots not falling around him, it was not enough to overcome the deficit.

The Lakers shot just 6 of 38 from three and struggled to generate clean looks against a Clippers team that had lost five straight coming in. For the Lakers, it marked their fourth loss in eight games and dropped them to 19-8 on the season. It was also their lowest scoring outing of the year, a reflection of both injuries and rhythm issues.

Redick’s comments were not framed as excuses, but they landed at a moment when the margin for error felt razor-thin. With bodies dropping and rotations changing nightly, clarity from officials becomes even more important. When that clarity is missing, frustration grows fast.

The Lakers now turn their focus to the Phoenix Suns, with uncertainty surrounding Doncic’s availability. Until then, the message from both Redick and LeBron is clear. They are not asking for favors. They just want the same whistle every night.