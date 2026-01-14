Lakers Would Be Klay Thompson’s First Call After Potential Buyout

As the Dallas Mavericks hinge on a major transition period, Klay Thompson’s future has never been more uncertain. In just his second season with the franchise, he faces the prospect of changing teams for the third time in his career. As for where he might land next, the latest intel suggests he could head back to California.

According to John Ireland of ESPN Los Angeles, Klay Thompson’s first call would be to the Lakers in the event of a buyout. While no retirement plans are imminent, it was noted that Klay wants to spend his career on the West Coast, and the Lakers are a prime destination. Besides being a storied franchise renowned for victory, Klay’s dad, Mychal, won two NBA titles with the Lakers (1987 and 1991).

For Klay, the ties to Los Angeles have been there from day one. Had it not been for his success with Golden State during their historic run, he might be donning the Purple and Gold today. That’s why it’s so surprising he didn’t end up there after he departed from the Warriors. Surprisingly, despite an $80 million offer from the Lakers in 2024, Klay picked the Dallas Mavericks instead in a move that disappointed his father.

With the Mavericks now going in a different direction, the Lakers make a logical fit for Klay Thompson during this last stretch of his career. With Luka Doncic and LeBron James, they already have a winning core in place, and Klay provides exactly what they’ve been lacking all season: shooting and depth on the wing.

Amid a particularly rough stretch, Redick has made it clear how bad the Lakers’ shooting is, and they have yet to find a consistent source of scoring outside of their big three. Even in his current state, Thompson can help by giving the Lakers another crucial shot-maker on the perimeter. Besides his experience as a five-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion, he boasts career averages of 18.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 44.9% shooting from the field and 40.9% shooting from three.

At 35 years old, Klay wouldn’t be a part of the Lakers’ long-term plans, but he can help them win games in the short term and put them in a better position to succeed in this final stretch of LeBron James’ career. The best part is, he’d likely come for cheap as a free agent after the Mavericks buyout his $34 million contract. The only question now is whether they will actually go through with the move.

Even in the aftermath of the Luka Doncic trade, the Mavericks have been hesitant to part ways with their remaining veteran core. But as Cooper Flagg continues his ascension, it’s becoming increasingly obvious what Dallas must do. By trading Davis and buying out Thompson’s contract, they can get the fresh start they need while adjusting the roster to Cooper Flagg’s timeline.