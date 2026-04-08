“Founded Like 200 Years Ago, Mostly By Former Slaves And Refugees” – Dillon Brooks Shares Where His Love Of Basketball Began

Dillon Brooks played basketball all day in East Preston.

Gautam Varier
5 Min Read
Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) against the Los Angeles Lakers at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Phoenix Suns guard Dillon Brooks is a fascinating character, and he gave the outside world a deeper look at himself in his article for The Players’ Tribune. In it, Brooks shared how his love for basketball began in East Preston, Nova Scotia.

“If you’re not from Canada, I don’t know what you picture about Canada,” Brooks wrote. “But it’s probably not my story. I grew up in Mississauga. My mom’s side of the family is from New Brunswick — real country. And then my dad’s side is from a small town in Nova Scotia — real, real country, but also like 80% Black.

“Quick history lesson — my dad and my uncles were born in East Preston, which is a pretty interesting place if you’ve never heard of it,” Brooks continued. “It was founded like 200 years ago, mostly by former slaves and refugees after the Revolutionary War. It’s still less than 1,000 people in the whole town, and there’s a lot of farmers out there.

“But my dad and my uncles were all in the concrete business — doing driveways and sidewalks and stuff like that,” Brooks added. “Every summer, I used to go up there, and that’s where my love of basketball really started. That was when Vince Carter was going crazy, shining a light on Canada. When I’d go to Nova Scotia, all my uncles weren’t talking about the Leafs. They were talking about Vince.”

Brooks was born in Mississauga, Ontario, on January 22, 1996. Then two years later, in 1998, the Toronto Raptors acquired Vince Carter with a draft-day trade with the Golden State Warriors. Carter’s sensational high-flying style of basketball captured the imagination of Canadians and inspired children to play the sport.

Brooks was one of them, and he would play basketball all day with his cousins. He was the youngest of them, too, and the only way to move up in the hierarchy was to be a dog. Brooks says that’s where his personality you see today comes from.

“I think without that grit, I never would have made it,” Brooks wrote. “I mean, there’s no way. Coming from Mississauga, at that time, people didn’t take you seriously. Now, with [Shai Gilgeous-Alexander] and Jamal [Murray] and [Andrew] Wiggins and everybody, it’s a whole different world.

“But when I was coming up, everybody rolled their eyes when you said you were from Canada,” Brooks added. “I don’t know why, but I just had this unshakable belief that I was going to play in the NBA. Ever since I was 10. When I saw Vince, I said, ‘That’s gonna be me. Whatever it takes.'”

Brooks first made a name for himself at Father Henry Carr Catholic Secondary School in Toronto, Ontario. He then headed over to Findlay Prep in Henderson, Nevada, after which he made his way to the University of Oregon.

Brooks played three seasons for the Ducks and then decided to go pro. He wasn’t supposed to amount to much, as the Houston Rockets selected him with the 45th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

The Rockets immediately traded Brooks to the Memphis Grizzlies, and he’d exceed expectations right away. He became a full-time starter as a rookie and eventually became a key piece for the Grizzlies. Brooks spent the first six seasons of his career with the franchise and then signed with the Rockets in 2023. He helped them return to the playoffs and was then traded to the Suns in 2025.

Brooks has now had the best season of his career with the Suns. The 30-year-old is averaging 20.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game in 2025-26.

Thanks in part to Brooks, the Suns have far exceeded expectations, as they are seventh in the West with a 43-36 record. He thinks no one in their right mind would want to face them in the playoffs, and it will be interesting to see how far they go.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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