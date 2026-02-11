Joel Embiid Injury Update: Why 76ers Star Isn’t Playing vs. Knicks

Joel Embiid ruled out vs. Knicks due to right knee injury management after reporting soreness following Suns win.

Jan 29, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts to his three pointer against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

76ers star Joel Embiid won’t take the court until after All-Star weekend, following his latest designation for the latest showdown against the Knicks. Despite playing as recently as Saturday against the Phoenix Suns, the former MVP has been ruled out tonight, marking his second straight absence.

Embiid, who turns 32 in March, has been nursing a knee injury that has cost him several games already. Opting for a cautious approach, the Sixers have decided to risk taking the loss for the sake of giving Embiid an extended break. Their next game after today isn’t until February 19th, meaning that Joel will have about a week of rest before resuming action next Thursday.

While Embiid did not suffer any major setbacks, he reported knee pain after the win over Phoenix, effectively shutting down his availability until after the All-Star break, when he’s set to be re-evaluated. In the meantime, the 76ers will have to look to players like Kelly Oubre Jr., Andre Drummond, and Justin Edwards to step up and fill the gaps. If they can provide Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe with enough support, it might just be enough for them to secure the victory over a deep Knicks team.

Either way, at 30-23, the 76ers are playing for more than just playoff positioning. With a mixed roster of young players and veterans, their long-term future could depend on what happens over the next few months. At the very least, it will tell us a lot about Embiid’s place on the team.

With averages of 26.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.6 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game on 49.4% shooting from the field and 32.0% shooting from three, Embiid is still playing at a high level, and his impact is undeniable. At his best, he’s one of the best players in the game and is capable of leading the 76ers on a miraculous run.

The problem with Embiid is that he’s rarely healthy for extended periods of time.  With an extensive injury history that has severely limited his availability, it’s been impossible to trust Joel to stay on the court. This season, those problems have persisted, and it’s part of the reason why the 76ers are squarely in the middle of the Eastern standings.

To truly take that next step, they need Embiid to be 100% at the right time. By giving him this break during All-Star weekend, the 76ers hope it’s enough to have him refreshed and ready to go for the final regular-season push. Beyond that, the 76ers will be battling steep odds to advance past the second round.

