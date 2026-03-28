As Stephen Curry holds out hope for one final run this season, the Golden State Warriors are already looking ahead to their possibilities in the upcoming summer.

In the wake of Jimmy Butler’s injury and the decline of Draymond Green, the team desperately needs a new star to help give Steph one more chance to compete for a title. That’s why, according to Tim Kawakami of the San Francisco Standard, the Warriors’ best path may be to pursue both Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James following the 2026 NBA playoffs.

“Could the Warriors’ best and brightest option this offseason really be going hard to land either Kawhi Leonard or LeBron James? I think it might be. I think all the dire circumstances and frightful indicators of this season are leading the Warriors down this do-or-die path,” wrote Kawakami. “And I think there is a way this kind of desperate move actually could work.”

At 10th in the West (36-38), this campaign is likely over for Golden State. They don’t have much left to play for, and it’s looking increasingly doubtful that Steph will return to finish out the season. Still, with averages of 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 46.8% shooting from the field and 39.1% shooting from three, Curry can still lead them to success next year, if they surround him with the right pieces.

First of all, with the team currently in the luxury tax, the Warriors will have to make some moves to open up financial flexibility. That means offloading contracts, letting free agents go, and re-negotiating with key role-players. Specifically, if they can re-sign both Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis to team-friendly deals, it will go a long way toward building a competitive roster. As for their pursuit of a new co-star, there’s hardly a better target than Kawhi Leonard.

At 34 years old, he fits the team’s win-now timeline, and his playstyle as a two-way wing would make an ideal pairing with Curry’s perimeter-oriented game. With averages of 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.0 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 50.4% shooting and 38.1% shooting from three this season, he’s having the best stretch of his career, and his addition would move the Warriors into contender status in the West.

The best part is, they might not have to give up anything to get Kawhi. If found guilty in the NBA’s ongoing cap-circumvention investigation, the Clippers could lose his services, making him a free agent. It’s unknown what situation Leonard would be seeking in this scenario, but he might be willing to take a pay cut if it means a chance to win and thrive alongside Stephen Curry in a market like San Francisco.

Of course, there’s also LeBron James. For the first time in his career, he’s sitting on an expiring contract that has led to great uncertainty. While retirement is on the table, the Warriors will also loom as an option. His interest has been reported as minimal, but it’s an option you can’t rule out, given the potential for greatness alongside his former rival.

With averages of 20.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 51.2% shooting and 31.3% shooting from three, James wouldn’t change their trajectory like Kawhi, but he’d be a lot cheaper to get as the 41-year-old nears the end of his storied career.