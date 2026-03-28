Bronny James Admits He’s Getting Comfortable With NBA Rhythm After Scoring In Past Two Lakers Games

Expectations have been kept low for Lakers guard Bronny James, but he continues to show evidence that he belongs in the NBA.

Following a pair of wins against the Nets and Pacers this week, where Bronny scored a combined seven points in 17 minutes, LeBron spoke on the development of his game and his positive trajectory in the league. Currently, he’s shooting 40% on 3-pointers and 41.7% for the South Bay Lakers.

“I’ve gotten more and more reps being comfortable shooting behind the NBA line,” Bronny said, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “Gotten more and more comfortable for me to just shoot it without thinking. Nothing much to it, but just getting reps in and keeping at it and keeping working on my game.”

Friday night was a big moment for the James family, as they successfully pulled off the first father-to-son assist in NBA history. It was a touching and historic sports moment that warranted some special recognition after the game.

For Bronny, despite being teammates with LeBron, he doesn’t play him as often as you might think. In fact, the last time they played one-on-one, LeBron broke the backboard in a moment that neither of them will forget. Regardless, following the most encouraging stretch yet from James Jr., the King made sure to let everybody know that he still believes in his son’s potential.

“It’s just getting back to where it was before the incident,” LeBron said. “He’s always been able to shoot the ball. He shot the ball at a high level pretty much throughout his years of playing ball. So, I just think there’s confidence in the rhythm and just getting the strength back and his wind and everything. Everything is just coming back.”

Ultimately, the journey is only just getting started for Bronny. Despite his not-so-humble beginnings, he earned his way to the league through practice, determination, and perseverance at every turn. Even after suffering a cardiac arrest before his college season, he’s worked to get better and improve his game, and the results are showing obvious signs of improvement.

In 34 games this season, Bronny’s numbers are modest at just 2.1 points, 0.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.4 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game on 40.6% shooting (41.9% from three), but the important thing is that he’s showing growth in his game. As he’s gotten more experience and reps, his confidence has grown to a point where he’s feeling empowered to play his best game for the Lakers.

Admittedly, Bronny still has a long way to go before he can be a consistent member in the rotation, but he has the tools and attitude to become a long-term Lakers member. With another two years and $5 million left on his contract (including a $2.4 million team option for 2027-28), Bronny still has time to establish himself before worrying about his next contract.

For now, he can focus entirely on his game and maximize his talents to the best of his ability. Playing alongside his dad last night may have helped slow things down for him, but the real change will come through repeated reps in the G-League. That’s why we can expect more games from him for the South Bay Lakers as he continues to hone his craft and find his niche.