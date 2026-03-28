Victor Wembanyama Shines On The Road: 4 Takeaways From 127-95 Win Over Bucks

The San Antonio Spurs haven’t lost since March 12th against the Denver Nuggets, and they didn’t come close tonight, in their latest matchup against the hapless Milwaukee Bucks.

Sans Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks were ill-equipped to handle a Spurs team that’s now won eight straight games. As usual, Victor Wembanyama led the way with 23 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block on 33.3% shooting from the field (0-3 from three). Stephon Castle poured in 10 rebounds, 10 assists, zero steals, and zero blocks on 69.2% shooting (2-4 from three). For the Bucks, Gary Trent Jr. had the only notable performance with 18 points, one rebound, two assists, two steals, and zero blocks on 72.7% shooting from the field (2-4 from three).

For two teams on the opposite ends of their respective conferences, tonight’s results were predictable. Even with Giannis, the Bucks have been hopeless all season, while the Spurs have looked like a championship team from the jump. Still, there are some things we can take away from this lopsided game that tell us something about what to expect from each team in the upcoming playoffs and beyond.

Best Duo In The NBA

If there’s anything the Spurs proved today, it’s that their tandem can hang with any duo in the NBA. Whether it’s Doncic and Reaves, Mitchell and Harden, or Cunningham and Duren, the combination of Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle is unmatched so far. Tonight, in a game where the Spurs never trailed, they kept the pressure on the whole way, using their chemistry to carve up Milwaukee’s defense. By the fourth quarter, the game was already out of reach, allowing both players to enjoy some well-earned rest.

Together, Wemby and Castle dropped 45 points of the team’s 127 points, while also accounting for 25 rebounds and 16 assists on 15-34 shooting. But it’s not just the numbers that stand out; it’s how they achieved them. Neither player had to force the issue today, and the points came naturally as they played within the flow of the offense. That kind of chemistry and cohesion is hard to achieve, and it could be a hint that the Spurs are ready to make a run this spring.

Championship Defense Strikes Again

The Spurs are one of the NBA’s top-ranked defenses right now, allowing an average of just 111.2 points per game. Today, they held the Bucks to just 95 points on 43.7% shooting from the field. Their length, physicality, and attention to detail shut down Milwaukee’s offense, keeping all their players under 20 points. Beyond the stat sheet, you could tell that the Bucks were having to work for every bucket, making life harder for a team that’s been struggling all year.

Of course, it wasn’t just the stars who stepped up defensively. The Spurs were able to secure 13 steals in this game, thanks to guys like Devin Vassell applying constant pressure in the passing lanes. As a team, everyone was on point today, giving maximum effort and communicating in ways that were undeniably effective. If the Spurs can maintain this defense through the playoffs, it could be enough for them to win multiple rounds in a highly competitive Western Conference.

Disciplined Basketball Set The Tone

For a younger team like the Spurs, it can be easy to make mistakes defensively, leading to fouls and scoring opportunities at the free-throw line. Instead, it was the Spurs who got to the line (15-20 as a team) while somehow managing to play clean on the other end. As a team, they only committed six team fouls in the game, limiting the Bucks to just six free-throw attempts total (5-6). With points already hard to come by, the lack of free throws was devastating to Milwaukee, and it starved their offense when they desperately needed scoring.

The talent discrepancy no doubt played a role here, but you have to credit the Spurs’ defensive discipline. They played smart basketball, never panicked, and stayed focused through the game to keep the mistakes to a minimum. The result was a well-executed performance from start to finish that showed the Spurs at their best. That kind of patience and poise is the mark of a true contender, and a sign that they must be taken seriously in the 2026 title race.

Balanced Shooting Kept Offense Spread

One of the greatest benefits of strong shooting on the court is that it opens up the offense for everyone else. In this game, there wasn’t one individual who was going off for the Spurs, but multiple contributions from key players ensured things never got stagnant. In the starting lineup, Devin Vassell and Julian Champagnie combined to go 7-14 from three (27 points total), giving the Spurs a constant source of shooting. Off the bench, Dylan Harper and Keldon Johnson both hit multiple threes, combining with Harrison Barnes to go 13-19 from downtown.

Overall, with the Spurs going 14-25 from distance, this was a showcase of their shooting and proof that they are as deep as any team in the NBA. Unlike other squads, where the three-pointers come from mostly one or two players, the Spurs have several guys who can spread the floor, and it’s the perfect situation for Victor Wembanyama, who is at his best when he’s patrolling the paint and using his size to his advantage.