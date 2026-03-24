Growing Speculation That NBA Could Void Kawhi Leonard’s Contract Amid Salary Cap Scandal

Kawhi Leonard is playing some of the best basketball of his career right now, and yet, somehow, his future has never been more uncertain.

Speaking on the ‘Open Floor’ NBA Show, NBA insider Chris Mannix revealed the latest status on the NBA’s ongoing cap circumvention investigation. In a shocking update, he revealed that the Clippers‘ worst nightmare (losing Kawhi) could come true if the NBA deems them guilty.

“It’s relevant like Kawhi’s contract. Like if they decide that ‘Hey, we might void Kawhi’s contract because we deem it invalid because of how it all came together.’ There’s a lot — I mean, it is as talked about a thing in the NBA as anything right now,” said Mannix. “Anything. I hear about it every single arena I go to, all the conversations I have with league and team officials, this comes up.”

Circumventing the salary cap is a major violation in the NBA, and it comes with penalties that usually prevent teams from taking the risk. If found guilty, the reactions could include fines, suspensions, or the loss of draft picks. Of course, since Kawhi Leonard plays a role in this scandal, the punishment could also include the voiding of his contract with the Clippers.

Any of those penalties (especially the last two) would be devastating for a Clippers team that’s already been on the decline. After trading both James Harden and Ivica Zubac this season, they are fighting just to stay alive in the West at 36-36 (eight in the standings). Losing Kawhi now, for nothing in return, would set them back years, especially since he’s having an elite stretch right now.

In 56 games this season, Leonard is averaging 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.0 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 50.4% shooting and 38.5% shooting from three. At 34 years old, he’s on the tail end of his prime and has been the lone bright spot in what’s been an underwhelming season. To take him away from the Clippers now would reset the entire Clippers franchise, and it’s why the league isn’t rushing the investigation. They want to do this right, even if it means waiting to get the entire picture.

It’s been over six months since the initial scandal took place, and it seems we are no closer to reaching a resolution. While there is some circumstantial evidence linking Kawhi and his business partners to Clippers’ ownership (specifically, Steve Ballmer and minority owner Dennis Wong), there is no direct evidence that proves the Clippers knowingly perpetrated a scheme to pay Kawhi without hurting the cap.

What we know is that Kawhi was signed to a no-show contract with Aspiration that paid him well beyond the usual amount for a typical endorsement deal. We also know that Ballmer and Wong were investors in the company, which was eventually shut down due to a massive fraud scandal that defrauded investors of at least $145 million.

While there are multiple witness testimonies and claims of fraudulent activity, the league will not act unless they have something concrete. Still, as teams wait for the conclusion of this investigation, Kawhi’s name will be a looming target for many teams. If he’s available at any time this summer, there will be a long line of teams waiting to lure his talent, including some potential contenders that could become title favorites with one more key addition.