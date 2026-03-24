NBPA Urges Action Against Bucks For Forcefully Shutting Down Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Season

The NBPA calls out the Bucks' front office for trying to circumvent the league's player-participation policy and the anti-tanking measures with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Mar 17, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Harris (11), left, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Taurean Prince (12) watch the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers from the bench in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
Mar 17, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Harris (11), left, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Taurean Prince (12) watch the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers from the bench in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The NBPA has issued a strongly worded statement in the aftermath of reports that suggest the Bucks are pushing Giannis Antetokounmpo to shut down for the season to recover from his hyperextended knee, as the team accepts its’ fate for this season.

“The Player Participation Policy was designed by the league to hold teams accountable and ensure that when an All-Star like Giannis Antetokounmpo is healthy and ready to play, he is on the court.”

“Unfortunately, anti-tanking policies are only as effective as their enforcement; fans, broadcast partners, and the integrity of the game itself will continue to suffer as long as ownership goes unchecked,” read the statement in a subtle jab at the Bucks’ front office.

“We look forward to collaborating with the NBA on meaningful new proposals that will directly address and discourage tanking.”

This will be the first time since 2015-16 that Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will not be competing in the postseason from the Eastern Conference as they struggle with a record of 29-42 so far this season.

With 11 games left in the season, the Bucks are eight games behind the Hornets, who are 10th in the East with a 37-34 record. Even if Giannis plays at this point, the Hornets will have to lose at least 8 of their remaining 11 games for the Bucks to have a chance at qualifying for the postseason.

While that alone sounds quite unlikely, the fact that it also requires the Bucks to win all of the remaining games makes it almost impossible for the Bucks to have any realistic hopes of staying in the competition.

The Hornets are currently on a three-game win streak and look comfortable enough to extend it to four wins after tonight’s game against the Kings. Two more wins for the Hornets after tonight would essentially be the final nail in the Bucks’ coffin.

But according to Giannis Antetokounmpo, he wants to play until the door is not fully closed on the possibility of making it to the playoffs. While some might say it looks manufactured, reports suggest he was offended by the idea of being asked to sit when he could soon be fit to play.

Therefore, the Players’ Association is encouraging the league to take action against the Bucks if there is any substance to the reports. The league has been taking active measures to prevent tanking and improve the quality of the basketball product that fans pay so much money to watch.

Hence, I agree with the NBPA when they say that the league should intervene when the Bucks are blatantly ignoring the anti-tanking policies that the league office has implemented.

In another controversial decision, they waived their promising signing of Cam Thomas just 18 games after signing him, despite claiming he is an essential piece in their winning ambitions. This shows that they may have psychologically conceded defeat this season and have begun their tanking process.

Do you agree that the Bucks should be penalized? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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