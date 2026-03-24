Houston Rockets Want Giannis Antetokounmpo: Major Plan Revealed

Rockets among multiple teams expected join the pursuit for Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Fiserv Forum.
Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo is staying put for now, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be with the Bucks beyond this season. In fact, at this point, it’s looking increasingly likely that Giannis is spending his last weeks as a member of the franchise he’s known since draft day.

Now, as rival executives consider making a move this summer, new scenarios are emerging every day for what might come next in his NBA career. According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, the latest possibility involves a potential move to Houston.

“Look, the Giannis thing is out there, and I believe that they’re going to try to make a run at him in the offseason, so that looms,” said Mannix. “But if they don’t get him, I don’t think the result of this year is hit the nuke button on some of the stuff.”

It’s no secret that the Milwaukee Bucks were looking to find a trade for Giannis this season. The trade negotiations ultimately failed, but talks are expected to resume this summer, when teams have renewed trade flexibility. While the Rockets were not mentioned among his preferred destinations, they could be an ideal landing spot for the Greek Freak.

Still, as much as he might fit the roster, the Rockets’ plans this summer will very much depend on what happens in the final weeks of this season. They were as high as third in the Western standings, but recent struggles have put them down to sixth at 43-28. With Kevin Durant on the team, they were expecting to be among the favorites in the West, but they are on track for a similar record as last year.

In the event of failure, the Rockets aren’t expected to make any major changes, but many fans will push them to shake things up this summer and use whatever assets they have left to add another star. Between Durant and Sengun, they have the pieces to compete, and adding a player like Giannis could set them over the edge.

Of course, trading for a two-time MVP isn’t something that would come lightly (or easily) for Houston. With averages of 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game on 62.4% shooting (33.3% from three), he’s the kind of addition that would restructure the entire offense. That’s not to mention his two-year, $120 million contract that would severely limit the team’s financial flexibility.

To trade for him now, the Rockets would need an insane trade package that would involve gutting most of their depth. That means including young players such as Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard, or Jabari Smith Jr. The Bucks might even ask for Alperen Sengun to ensure they get a star-quality player back in return.

If the Rockets pull it off, they’d easily be one of the best teams in the league. With Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo, they’d have the best duo in basketball to lead a balanced roster of competitive veterans. Adding Giannis would only be the first step to a dream summer in Houston, but it’d also be the most important in setting them apart from the competition.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Mar 17, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Harris (11), left, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Taurean Prince (12) watch the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers from the bench in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images NBPA Urges Action Against Bucks For Forcefully Shutting Down Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Season
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