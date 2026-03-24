Houston Rockets Want Giannis Antetokounmpo: Major Plan Revealed

Giannis Antetokounmpo is staying put for now, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be with the Bucks beyond this season. In fact, at this point, it’s looking increasingly likely that Giannis is spending his last weeks as a member of the franchise he’s known since draft day.

Now, as rival executives consider making a move this summer, new scenarios are emerging every day for what might come next in his NBA career. According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, the latest possibility involves a potential move to Houston.

“Look, the Giannis thing is out there, and I believe that they’re going to try to make a run at him in the offseason, so that looms,” said Mannix. “But if they don’t get him, I don’t think the result of this year is hit the nuke button on some of the stuff.”

It’s no secret that the Milwaukee Bucks were looking to find a trade for Giannis this season. The trade negotiations ultimately failed, but talks are expected to resume this summer, when teams have renewed trade flexibility. While the Rockets were not mentioned among his preferred destinations, they could be an ideal landing spot for the Greek Freak.

Still, as much as he might fit the roster, the Rockets’ plans this summer will very much depend on what happens in the final weeks of this season. They were as high as third in the Western standings, but recent struggles have put them down to sixth at 43-28. With Kevin Durant on the team, they were expecting to be among the favorites in the West, but they are on track for a similar record as last year.

In the event of failure, the Rockets aren’t expected to make any major changes, but many fans will push them to shake things up this summer and use whatever assets they have left to add another star. Between Durant and Sengun, they have the pieces to compete, and adding a player like Giannis could set them over the edge.

Of course, trading for a two-time MVP isn’t something that would come lightly (or easily) for Houston. With averages of 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game on 62.4% shooting (33.3% from three), he’s the kind of addition that would restructure the entire offense. That’s not to mention his two-year, $120 million contract that would severely limit the team’s financial flexibility.

To trade for him now, the Rockets would need an insane trade package that would involve gutting most of their depth. That means including young players such as Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard, or Jabari Smith Jr. The Bucks might even ask for Alperen Sengun to ensure they get a star-quality player back in return.

If the Rockets pull it off, they’d easily be one of the best teams in the league. With Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo, they’d have the best duo in basketball to lead a balanced roster of competitive veterans. Adding Giannis would only be the first step to a dream summer in Houston, but it’d also be the most important in setting them apart from the competition.