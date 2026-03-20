Bucks Reportedly Wanted VJ Edgecombe Or Evan Mobley In A Trade For Giannis Antetokounmpo

It’s no secret that the Milwaukee Bucks were on the verge of a major Giannis trade this season, but only now are we beginning to understand what they were after.

In a new report by ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, she explained why the Bucks failed to find a suitable deal for their superstar: their ambitions were far too high. According to Shelburne, the Bucks wanted a premium return for Giannis, such as players like VJ Edgecombe and Evan Mobley.

“Multiple sources across the league said the Bucks’ asking price was enormous, with an executive from a third team describing the Bucks’ process as ‘gauging the market’ and their price as ‘all our draft picks and good young players.’ The players the Bucks did seem interested in were younger building blocks such as VJ Edgecombe of the Philadelphia 76ers or Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers,” wrote Shelburne.

It’s no surprise that the Bucks are keeping the price high on Antetokounmpo. He’s more than just a star; he’s a generational athlete who can flip the NBA’s balance of power overnight. As an NBA champion, two-time MVP, and 10x All-Star, he’s one of the best players in the game and a regular MVP contender. Despite the Bucks’ poor performance, he’s dominating on the court with averages of 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game on 62.4% shooting from the field and 33.3% shooting from three.

With another three years and $120 million on his contract, Giannis’ future is in the Bucks’ hands, and they have a very clear standard for what they are willing to accept in a trade. Anything short of multiple picks and young players is just not going to cut it. Of course, in their ideal scenario, they’d trade Giannis for someone like VJ Edgecombe to stabilize their future.

The problem is, the 76ers are not going to part with Edgecombe for Giannis, who is older and much less predictable. At 20-years-old, Edgecombe has become the best hope for the 76ers as he’s been a top rookie all season with averages of 15.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 42.8% shooting and 34.6% shooting from three.

It’s a similar situation with Evan Mobley. While he’s more experienced than Edgecombe, the Cavaliers are no less likely to give him up in a deal for Giannis. In 55 games this season, he’s averaging 18.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.9 blocks per game on 53.1% shooting and 30.3% shooting from three.

Ultimately, it’s obvious what kind of package the Bucks are looking for. With all the leverage on their side in trade talks, the team is demanding a star in exchange for any Giannis deal. Of course, it doesn’t help that he only has eyes for the Knicks, Lakers, and Heat as a potential future destination.

The Bucks’ asking price confirms why Giannis remains in Milwaukee, but it’s only a matter of time before that changes. This summer, talks are expected to resume, and there’s no indication that the team will lower the price for their All-NBA superstar. It will have to take the right team, making the right offer, to finally make a trade happen.