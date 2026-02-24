Milwaukee Bucks Want To Add Kawhi Leonard This Summer To Create Ultimate Duo With Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kawhi Leonard’s future hangs in the balance as the NBA’s Aspiration investigation concludes. The 34-year-old swingman only has two years left on his deal (signed a 3-year, $153 million contract in 2024), but he could be available as soon as this summer, depending on the outcome of the Clippers‘ scandal. In any event, the Milwaukee Bucks have already identified Leonard as a top target this offseason, in a last-ditch effort to keep their own star (Giannis Antetokounmpo) satisfied.

“Since the Clippers are no longer a championship contender after trading James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Ivica Zubac to the Indiana Pacers at this year’s trade deadline, many people around the NBA expect Leonard and LAC’s brass to work together on a trade this offseason,” sources told Ahn Fire Digital. “The Bucks are under immense pressure to surround two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo with a co-star. Leonard is one of the top players in the NBA and would make Milwaukee a legitimate championship contender.”

The Clippers are facing accusations of cap circumvention involving Kawhi and his uncle, Dennis. The claims allege that the Clippers used a fraudulent tree-planting company to pay Leonard millions of dollars that did not count against the cap. It includes a paper trail that links Clippers executives with the Aspiration company that agreed to exclusive no-show contracts with Kawhi.

If found guilty, the Clippers could be fined, lose draft picks, or have Leonard’s contract voided entirely. Depending on the ruling, Leonard could soon be available to sign with a new team, making him one of the NBA’s most lucrative offseason additions. For a Bucks team that’s looking for any way to repair its relationship with Giannis, Kawhi Leonard represents one way to reset their timeline.

Giannis has been trying, in vain, to save the Bucks’ season, but it’s clear more help is needed before they can compete with the Eastern elites. With averages of 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 0.9 steals, and 9.7 blocks per game on 64.5% shooting and 39.5% shooting from three, Giannis is doing all he can to drag his team to the playoffs, but his patience has been pushed to the limit amid what has been a highly difficult season.

He was nearly traded at the deadline before the Bucks decided against it, and now his name is expected to resurface this summer, with multiple teams preparing a massive pursuit. If the Bucks really want to keep Giannis, however, adding someone like Kawhi Leonard would go a long way toward convincing him stick around.

Even at 34 years old, he’s an elite two-way player with averages of 28.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.0 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 49.4% shooting and 38.1% shooting from three. His next landing spot could change the NBA hierarchy for years to come, but it remains to be seen if he has any interest in joining the Bucks.