Trail Blazers Suffer Major Blow As Shaedon Sharpe Faces Extended Absence

The Portland Trail Blazers are building toward the future, and young shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe is a major part of that. He’s elevated his game to another level this season, which only makes his latest setback all the more unfortunate. In an update released from the team on Tuesday, they revealed Sharpe’s latest status and a recovery timetable of 4-6 weeks.

“Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe continues to receive treatment associated with a left calf strain. Follow-up imaging has revealed a stress reaction of the left fibula,” wrote the Blazers in a statement. “Sharpe will be re-evaluated in approximately four-to-six weeks to allow for adequate healing before beginning a progressive return to full basketball activity.”

Sharpe, 22, was drafted seventh overall in 2022. He’s been developing at a steady pace for Portland, increasing his scoring average in every season he’s played so far. In the 2025-26 campaign, he’s averaging 21.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game on 45.6% shooting from the field and 34.0% shooting from three.

While Sharpe has yet to reach star status in the NBA, he’s cemented himself as a central figure for the Blazers and a key player in their future. This season, alongside Deni Avdija, Donovan Clingan, and Jrue Holiday, he’s played a crucial role in helping them stay competitive in the West at 28-30 (ninth).

Shaedon last played on February 6, in a win over the Grizzlies, when he finished with just two points in 14 minutes. He was initially listed as day-to-day with a calf strain, but it seems there’s some lingering pain caused by a stress reaction on the left fibula. With Shaedon now out until at least the end of March, it leaves the Blazers without one of their top scorers and main athletic spark. Of course, it’s a situation they’ve gotten used to after dealing with various setbacks all season.

From Scoot Henderson to Jrue Holiday and now Shaedon Sharpe, it’s been one injury after another for the Trail Blazers, and some serious questions are starting to emerge about the team’s training/medical staff. Still, all they can do is play through the setbacks and employ a “next man up” mentality. If this team can just stem the tide and get more contributions from the supporting players, it will go a long way toward keeping things stabilized until the roster is healthy again.