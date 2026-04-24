The 10 NBA Players With The Most Playoff Points Since 2000, Ranked

Playoff scoring is the quickest way to measure who truly delivered when the stakes were highest. The regular season can build a player’s image, but the postseason is where that image gets tested.

Since 2000, a small group of stars has separated from the rest by doing one thing year after year: scoring deep into the playoffs. Some did it through long careers and constant conference finals runs. Others did it with shorter windows but overwhelming production. In every case, the total only grows if the player keeps winning, keeps advancing and keeps producing against elite defenses.

That is what makes this list important. It is not only about raw points. It is about durability, consistency and the ability to carry offense when every game gets tighter. Here is a ranking of the 10 players with the most playoff points since 2000, with the totals put in context.

10. Shaquille O’Neal – 3,488 Points

Across his full postseason career, Shaquille O’Neal averaged 24.3 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 216 playoff games. He finished with four championships, three Finals MVPs, and the 1999-00 regular-season MVP, which is the clearest summary of how dominant his peak was. By the start of the 2000s, the Lakers had built their title window around him, and he immediately turned that into one of the strongest playoff runs any center has had.

The 2000 playoff run is still the strongest single postseason of O’Neal’s career. He averaged 30.7 points, 15.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 23 games, scored 707 total points, and led the Lakers to the title. In the Finals against the Pacers, he put up 38.0 points, 16.7 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game and won the first of his three straight Finals MVPs. He followed that with 33.0 points, 15.8 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game in the 2001 Finals against the 76ers, then 36.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game in the 2002 Finals against the Nets. Three straight titles is one thing. Doing it while posting those Finals numbers is what separates O’Neal from almost every other big man of his era.

Even after the three-peat, O’Neal kept producing. In the 2004 playoffs, he averaged 21.5 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks in 22 games as the Lakers returned to the Finals. The Lakers lost that series to the Pistons in five, but O’Neal still averaged 26.6 points and 10.8 rebounds on 63.1% shooting, and his 133 total points were the most in the series. That matters because it shows the drop-off in that Finals was not really about his scoring. The title run ended, but he was still a massive playoff force.

Then came the second act with the Heat. In the 2006 playoffs, O’Neal averaged 18.4 points and 9.8 rebounds in 23 games and won his fourth championship, this time next to Dwyane Wade. The numbers were lower than in his Lakers peak, but the role was still important on a title team. That is the through line of O’Neal’s place on this list. From 2000 through the mid-2000s, he was not just piling up points. He was doing it while playing deep into June almost every year that his teams had a real shot.

9. Dirk Nowitzki – 3,663 Points

Dirk Nowitzki’s place on this list instantly takes you back to that one run. In the 2011 playoffs, he averaged 27.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 21 games, then put up 26.0 points and 9.7 rebounds per game in the Finals. The signature shotmaking was everywhere in that run, but the clearest single-game example came in Game 1 of the conference finals against the Thunder, when he scored 48 points on 12-of-15 shooting and a perfect 24-of-24 from the line. That postseason alone gave him 582 total points, and finally, the championship that had been missing from his trophy case.

The larger playoff body of work is strong enough even without 2011 carrying the story. Nowitzki averaged 25.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists across 145 playoff games. He was a 14-time All-Star, a 12-time All-NBA selection, won the 2007 MVP, and in 2011 became Finals MVP after leading the Mavericks to the only title in franchise history. He also took the Mavericks to their first Finals in 2006, as this was not a one-year spike. He kept putting the Mavericks deep in the bracket for more than a decade.

Before the title, there was already elite playoff production. In the 2006 playoffs, Nowitzki averaged 27.0 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 23 games and pushed the Mavericks to the Finals. Across his 12 career Finals games, counting both 2006 and 2011, he averaged 24.4 points and 10.3 rebounds. He was not just a great regular-season scorer with one iconic spring. He gave the Mavericks top-option playoff scoring year after year, then finished the job with one of the greatest championship runs any superstar forward has had this century.

8. James Harden – 3,917 Points

James Harden’s playoff resume is different from Dirk’s because the volume is there, the longevity is there, but the final product has never come. Harden has averaged 22.5 points, 6.5 assists, and 5.4 rebounds in 176 playoff games. He owns one MVP, one Sixth Man of the Year award, 11 All-Star selections, and eight All-NBA nods, and he has reached four conference finals. That is a serious postseason career even without a championship attached to it. The scoring total did not come from one dominant title run. It came from being a primary or secondary offensive engine for a long time.

The early version of Harden looked very different. In the 2012 playoffs with the Thunder, he was still coming off the bench and averaged 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 20 games as the Thunder reached the Finals. That same season, he won Sixth Man of the Year. The Finals were rough, though. Against the Heat, he dropped to 12.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in five games, and that series ended up being the last Finals appearance of his career. It is an important part of the story because Harden entered the next phase of his career with proof he could help a contender, but not yet proof he could carry one.

The prime Rockets years are why he is this high on the list. In 2015, Harden averaged 27.2 points, 7.5 assists, and 5.7 rebounds in 17 playoff games and reached the conference finals. In 2018, he was even heavier on scoring at 28.6 points, 6.8 assists, and 5.2 rebounds in another conference finals run. That stretch is the core of his playoff scoring total. Then, later in his career with the 76ers, he still had isolated explosions, especially the 2023 series against the Celtics, when he had a 45-point Game 1 and a 42-point, 8-rebound, 9-assist Game 4. More recently, he passed Larry Bird for 13th on the NBA’s all-time playoff scoring list in the last game with the Cavaliers. No ring, yes, but the scoring record is still massive.

7. Dwyane Wade – 3,954 Points

Dwyane Wade’s playoff case starts with the one run that changed everything. In 2006, he averaged 28.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.2 steals, and 1.1 blocks across 23 playoff games, scoring 654 total points on the way to the first title of his career. Then came the Finals. Against the Mavericks, Wade averaged 34.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.7 steals in six games and won Finals MVP. That is still one of the strongest Finals performances by any guard in the modern era, and it remains the best reason why he’s one of the all-time greats.

The awards came with that production, but Wade’s resume was already broad by the time he retired. He finished with three championships, one Finals MVP, 13 All-Star selections, eight All-NBA selections, and three All-Defense Second Team nods. He was also inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023. Those honors matter here because Wade was not just a scorer with one historic spring. He was a two-way star who stayed relevant deep into the playoffs over multiple eras of Heat basketball.

What separates Wade from several names below him is that his playoff scoring held up even after his absolute peak. Across 177 postseason games, he averaged 22.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists. In 2011, even in a losing Finals against the Mavericks, he still averaged 26.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.2 assists on 54.6% shooting. In 2012, he averaged 22.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists through 23 playoff games, then added 22.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.2 assists in the Finals as the Heat beat the Thunder for the title.

By 2013, Wade was no longer carrying the same scoring burden, but he still played a meaningful role in another championship run, averaging 19.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in the Finals against the Spurs. Wade had the explosive peak, the signature Finals run, and enough longevity to keep adding points long after 2006. He was not just great once. He was a major playoff scorer for nearly a decade.

6. Tony Parker – 4,045 Points

Tony Parker is the most different name in this top 10 because his playoff scoring was built less on headline volume and more on repetition, depth, and timing. He played 226 playoff games, more than Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, or James Harden, and averaged 17.9 points, 5.1 assists, and 2.9 rebounds. That is how he got to 4,045 points. Not through one giant scoring peak, but through year after year of long Spurs runs where he kept attacking the paint, controlling pace, and producing in four rounds instead of one or two.

His biggest individual playoff credential came in 2007, when he averaged 20.8 points and 5.8 assists across 20 postseason games, then won Finals MVP against the Cavaliers. Parker put up 24.5 points per game in that Finals on 56.8% shooting, which is still one of the best championship-series performances by a point guard this century. By that point, he already had titles in 2003 and 2005. After that, he added another in 2014. So the record is unusually complete: four championships, one Finals MVP, six All-Star selections, and four All-NBA selections.

The stretch that really drove his scoring total, though, came later. From 2012 through 2014, Parker averaged 20.1, 20.6, and 17.4 points in three straight postseasons. In 2013 alone, he scored 432 playoff points and averaged 20.6 points with 7.0 assists as the Spurs reached the Finals. That run matters because it shows Parker was not just an early-career passenger on loaded teams. A decade after entering the league, he was still the lead perimeter scorer and primary organizer on a contender that was going deep every spring.

Parker’s peak was lower, but the accumulation was relentless. He reached the playoffs 17 times, made four Finals, won four titles, and kept stacking scoring totals because the Spurs were almost always alive late in May. Parker was never the biggest name of his generation, but the numbers are clear. Few guards since 2000 produced this much playoff offense over this many games while staying this efficient and this central to winning.

5. Stephen Curry – 4,147 Points

Stephen Curry’s breakout playoff scoring came late in his career, not in early seasons, which makes it even more impressive. Curry has 4,147 playoff points and has averaged 26.8 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.3 rebounds across 155 postseason games, and that’s the reason why he is already in the top five on this list.

The résumé underneath that total is heavy. Curry is a four-time champion, a two-time MVP, a one-time Finals MVP, a 12-time All-Star, and an 11-time All-NBA selection. The first title run in 2015 was still one of his best pure scoring postseasons. He averaged 28.3 points, 6.4 assists, and 5.0 rebounds in 21 games and finished with 594 total points as the Warriors won the title.

Then came the peak Warriors years with Kevin Durant, and Curry’s production did not drop off much at all. In the 2017 playoffs, he averaged 28.1 points, 6.7 assists, and 6.2 rebounds in 17 games as the Warriors went 16-1 and won the title. In 2018, he averaged 25.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.4 assists in another championship run. In 2019, even in a losing trip to the Finals, he still averaged 28.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.7 assists over 22 games and scored 620 total points, the highest single-postseason total of his career.

The biggest closing argument for Curry came in 2022. He averaged 27.4 points, 5.9 assists, and 5.2 rebounds in 22 playoff games, then put up 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in the Finals against the Celtics to win his first Finals MVP. That gave his playoff scoring record the one thing critics had used against him for years. By then, he already had the volume, the rings, and the signature moments. In 2022, he added the Finals MVP and removed the last real gap from the file.

4. Tim Duncan – 4,591 Points

Tim Duncan ranking fourth here is almost unfair to the rest of the list. This cutoff starts in 2000, which means his 1999 title run does not even count, and he still sits at 4,591 points. His full playoff career ended with 5,172 points in 251 games, with averages of 20.6 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists. More than anything, this is what Duncan was in the postseason: not one giant scoring spike, but nearly two decades of elite production that kept adding up every spring.

The strongest single postseason of Duncan’s career came in 2003. He averaged 24.7 points, 15.4 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in 24 playoff games, then raised that to 24.2 points, 17.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in the Finals. The Spurs won the title, and Duncan took Finals MVP for the second time. Two years later, he did it again. In the 2005 playoffs, he averaged 23.6 points and 12.4 rebounds in 23 games and won a third Finals MVP after another championship run.

That is why the awards section on Duncan’s track record looks so full. He finished with five championships, three Finals MVPs, two MVPs, 15 All-Star selections, 15 All-NBA selections, and 15 All-Defensive selections, and he entered the Hall of Fame in 2020. Those honors were not built on regular-season reputation alone. They were built on exactly the kind of postseason consistency this ranking rewards.

Even after the absolute peak, Duncan kept stacking playoff scoring on title teams. In 2007, he averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 20 playoff games as the Spurs won again. Then, in 2014, at age 38, he was still productive enough to anchor another title run and averaged 15.4 points and 10.0 rebounds in the Finals. That late title shows why Duncan is this high. He was dominant in his prime, but he also stayed useful deep into the playoffs long after most stars would have dropped out of this kind of scoring race.

3. Kevin Durant – 4,985 Points

The most impressive number in Kevin Durant’s playoff case is the average. He has scored 4,985 playoff points while averaging 29.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 171 postseason games. That is not just a longevity case. Durant has one of the highest scoring averages anywhere near the top of the all-time playoff list, so the total came from elite production, not just years played. By the time he got here, he was already a two-time champion, a two-time Finals MVP, a league MVP, a four-time scoring champion, and a 14-time All-Star.

His first major jump in this ranking came with the Thunder. In the 2012 playoffs, Durant averaged 28.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 20 games while leading the Thunder to the Finals. That run included series wins over the Mavericks, Lakers, and Spurs, and it ended with Durant averaging 30.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in the Finals against the Heat. Even in a losing series, that production made it clear he was already one of the hardest playoff covers in the league.

Then came the Warriors years, which pushed him from elite playoff scorer to automatic top-three name on a list like this. In the 2017 playoffs, Durant averaged 28.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in 15 games, and won both the title and Finals MVP. In that 2017 Finals series against the Cavaliers, he put up 35.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 5.4 assists. A year later, he followed that with 29.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.7 assists across the 2018 playoffs, then averaged 28.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 7.5 assists in the Finals for a second straight Finals MVP.

What separates Durant from most scorers below him is that he has had multiple versions of this caliber. He was a Finals scorer with the Thunder, a championship scorer with the Warriors, and he still kept the same overall playoff standard deep into his 30s with the Nets, Suns, and now the Rockets. The total is huge, but the bigger point is how he got there. Durant has almost never had a postseason phase where his scoring level dropped. On this list, that consistency is why he is third.

2. Kobe Bryant – 5,312 Points

Kobe Bryant’s climb in this ranking happened in two separate waves, and that is what makes the number so strong. The first wave was the three-peat years next to Shaquille O’Neal. The second was the title teams built around him later. From 2000 on, that gave Bryant 5,312 playoff points, and across his full postseason career, he averaged 25.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in 220 games. He finished with five championships, two Finals MVPs, one regular-season MVP, 18 All-Star selections, and 15 All-NBA selections.

The first peak came fast. In the 2001 playoffs, Bryant averaged 29.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists in 16 games as the Lakers went 15-1 and won the title. That was the postseason where he fully looked like more than O’Neal’s co-star. A year later, the Lakers won again, and by then, Bryant had already stacked three titles before turning 24. Those early runs matter because they gave him a huge base in this ranking before the second half of his prime even arrived.

The second wave was even more important for his standing. In the 2009 playoffs, Bryant averaged 30.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in 23 games, scored 695 total points, and led the Lakers to the title while winning Finals MVP. In 2010, he followed with another championship and another Finals MVP, averaging 28.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in the Finals against the Celtics. That stretch removed any idea that all of Bryant’s biggest playoff success belonged only to the Shaq era. He proved he could lead the Lakers to the top as the obvious first option, too.

That is the concrete reason he ranks second here. Bryant had the early rings, the later rings, the scoring volume, and the playoff shelf life. Between the 2000-01 and 2009-10 postseasons alone, he averaged 28.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.4 assists across 148 games. Very few players in league history have had that kind of playoff scoring load for that long, on teams that kept reaching June.

1. LeBron James – 8,289 Points

The gap at No. 1 says almost everything. LeBron James is so far ahead in playoff scoring that this spot is not really debatable. He has averaged 28.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 7.2 assists in 294 playoff games, and he is also the all-time leader in playoff wins. Add in four championships, four MVPs, four Finals MVPs, 22 All-Star selections, and 21 All-NBA selections, and the résumé becomes less about one peak and more about total postseason control for two decades.

His first title run with the Heat already looked like an all-time great postseason. In 2012, LeBron averaged 30.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists across 23 playoff games, then averaged 28.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 7.4 assists in the Finals against the Thunder. A year later, he won again. Then came 2016, which is still the defining championship of his career. In that postseason, LeBron averaged 26.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 7.6 assists, and brought the Cavaliers back from 3-1 down in the Finals against the Warriors.

The strongest proof of his playoff scoring ceiling may actually be what happened in losses. In the 2017 playoffs, LeBron averaged 32.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 7.8 assists in 18 games. In 2018, he somehow went even higher at 34.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 9.0 assists in 22 games, dragging the Cavaliers back to the Finals. Those runs did not end with titles, but they matter for this ranking because they show why his total is untouchable. Even when the roster around him was weaker, the scoring and creation load stayed absurdly high.

Then he added one more title run with the Lakers in 2020, averaging 27.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 8.8 assists in 21 playoff games. That is really the full case. LeBron has had championship-level scoring runs with the Heat, Cavaliers, and Lakers, plus multiple deep postseason years that ended short of the title but still added massive totals. Nobody else on this list combines volume, efficiency, longevity, and repeated Finals production the way he does. Now, at 41 years old, he is again commanding the Lakers to a 2-0 lead in the first round over the Rockets after a 28-point effort in Game 2, which shows his longevity is miles ahead of any player in NBA history.