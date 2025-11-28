Blockbuster Spurs Trade Idea To Land An Elite Young Wing And A Reliable Veteran

The San Antonio Spurs enjoyed a phenomenal start to the 2025-26 season. Led by Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs were among the most successful teams in the early days of the new campaign. Although San Antonio’s run came to an end, they still boast an impressive 12-5 record at the moment, placing fifth in the Western Conference standings.

Even with Wembanyama sidelined because of a calf strain, San Antonio has looked formidable because of its young core paired with the recent contributions of star guard De’Aaron Fox.

Overall, the Spurs seem primed to secure a playoff position. However, given the depth of competition in the West, especially teams such as the Phoenix Suns on the rise, San Antonio would benefit from safeguarding their position.

To address this, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley presented an intriguing trade proposal featuring the New Orleans Pelicans. Here is Buckley’s trade package:

Proposed Trade Details

San Antonio Spurs Receive: Trey Murphy, Saddiq Bey

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Carter Bryant, 2027 first-round pick (ATL), 2031 first-round pick (SAS or SAC), 2026 second-round pick (NOP or POR), 2028 second-round pick (NOP)

Given that there are many assets moving hands in this deal, we will closely examine the impact of such a trade on both teams involved.

Why Do The Pelicans Do This Deal?

Trey Murphy III has been projected as one of New Orleans’ most valuable assets. Considering that he was kept out of all trade talks in the offseason, it would be safe to say that the Spurs would need to make a sizable offer to convince the Pelicans to part with him.

Buckley’s proposal aims to do just that. By sending two first-round draft picks and two second-round picks over to New Orleans, the Pelicans would see a lot of value in making this deal.

The player additions could also be quite worthwhile. Keldon Johnson has been positioned as a talented young forward with two-way upside. Although his inclusion primarily serves to offset Murphy’s contract, Johnson’s averages of 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game on 57.5% shooting from the field this season may appeal to New Orleans.

Along with Johnson, the Pelicans would be acquiring two gifted young defenders in Jeremy Sochan and Carter Bryant.

Sochan has shown a lot of upside as an on-ball defender and rebounder, while also showing steady improvement as a perimeter shooter. Though he is averaging 6.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game on 49.1% shooting from the field and 33.3% from three-point range this season, he could become a solid addition to New Orleans’ rotation.

Bryant displayed a lot of defensive upside at the Las Vegas Summer League. Although he hasn’t earned meaningful playing time yet, his averages of 2.3 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.3 steals per game in 6.6 minutes this season could be considered encouraging.

How Does This Trade Help The Spurs?

For the Spurs, acquiring Trey Murphy III and Saddiq Bey could be significant. Given their guard depth, with players such as Fox, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper, the Spurs need reliable wing players to support players such as Harrison Barnes on the wings.

Given his two-way potential and three-point shooting ability, the 25-year-old could be an extremely versatile addition. Considering his averages of 19.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.7 steals per game on 46.0% shooting from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, he could easily secure a place in the starting lineup.

By adding Murphy to the lineup, the Spurs could have Barnes come off the bench, which would effectively strengthen their bench depth.

In addition to Murphy, San Antonio would also acquire a solid veteran in Saddiq Bey, who could fill in for the vacancy created by Johnson’s departure in this trade scenario.

Bey has established himself as a solid rotation piece in New Orleans. With averages of 12.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game, shooting 42.5% from the field and 36.4% from three-point range, he could be a significant boost to San Antonio’s overall roster depth.

Should The Spurs Do This Trade?

Victor Wembanyama has been fairly explicit in expressing his desire to win with the San Antonio Spurs. In doing so, however, he has also been against trading for superstars.

In this scenario, the Spurs are effectively acquiring a talented young player and a reliable veteran. Given that no superstars are joining the team, the status quo remains intact. Hence the trade only serves to strengthen San Antonio’s overall roster.

For all intents and purposes, this trade has significant merit for the Spurs. Given that it could bring them closer to their goal of contending for the title with Wembanyama, San Antonio may be urged to make this trade.