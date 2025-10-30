Through First 120 Games, Victor Wembanyama Has More Points Than LeBron, More 3-Pointers Than Curry, More Blocks Than Olajuwon

Victor Wembanyama’s rise has gone from impressive to outright historic. Through just 120 NBA games, the 7-foot-4 French phenom isn’t just dominating his peers; he’s outperforming some of the greatest players in league history at the same stage of their careers.

Total Rebounds

– Victor Wembanyama: 1301 Rebounds

– Karl Malone: 1091 Rebounds

Total Points

– Victor Wembanyama: 2738 Points

– LeBron James: 2680 Points

Total 3-Pointer Made (3PM)

– Victor Wembanyama: 274 3PM

– Stephen Curry: 242 3PM

Total Blocks

– Victor Wembanyama: 448 Blocks

– Hakeem Olajuwon: 337 Bloocks

The numbers are jaw-dropping. In his first 120 games, Wembanyama has 2,738 points, surpassing LeBron James (2,680). He’s hit 274 three-pointers, eclipsing Stephen Curry’s 242. On defense, he’s swatted 448 shots, leaving even Hakeem Olajuwon’s 337 in the dust. To put that into context, Wembanyama is doing all this while also grabbing 1,301 rebounds, outpacing Karl Malone’s 1,091 at the same mark. That’s four all-time greats: LeBron, Curry, Hakeem, and Malone, all trailing Wemby statistically through their first 120 games.

And yet, somehow, he’s only getting better.

So far this season, Wembanyama is averaging 31.0 points, 13.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals, and 4.8 blocks per game, while shooting an absurd 60.3% from the field and 36.4% from deep. Those are actual numbers, not ones you’d find in a video game. He’s dominating both ends of the floor, blocking shots that seem physically impossible and hitting step-back threes with guard-like finesse.

It’s hard to even find a comparison. LeBron didn’t shoot like this. Curry didn’t defend like this. Olajuwon didn’t stretch the floor like this. Wembanyama’s mix of size, mobility, and skill is redefining what an NBA superstar looks like.

The San Antonio Spurs have ridden that wave to a 4–0 start, their best in nearly a decade, and they’re doing it without De’Aaron Fox, who has yet to make his season debut. Even without their All-Star point guard, the Spurs are playing with a confidence and balance rarely seen in such a young roster.

The highlight reel moments have already become routine. His nine-block masterpiece against the New Orleans Pelicans, in which he rejected Zion Williamson four times, was a defensive clinic. His ability to guard the perimeter, recover to the paint, and alter every shot in sight makes him not just the Defensive Player of the Year favorite, but arguably the most impactful defender since prime Tim Duncan, fittingly, the last Spurs legend to redefine a generation.

For San Antonio, the excitement feels familiar. The franchise that produced dynasties under Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili now looks ready to do it again. The Spurs have never started 5–0 in franchise history, but they have a chance to make that happen tonight when they host the Miami Heat.

It’s early, but the signs are undeniable. Wembanyama has the poise of a veteran, the stats of an MVP, and the impact of a generational force. Every night, he’s rewriting what’s possible for a player his size: outscoring LeBron, outshooting Curry, and out-blocking Hakeem.

The scary part? He’s only 21.

Wemby isn’t coming anymore, he’s here. And if the first 120 games are any indication, the NBA is witnessing the birth of another Spurs dynasty, built around a player who already looks like he was designed in a basketball lab. The league should be shaking.