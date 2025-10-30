Paul Pierce Shades Luka Doncic And The Lakers With A Harsh Reality Check

Paul Pierce questions Lakers’ hype and Luka Doncic’s defensive effort.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena.
Leave it to Paul Pierce to stir the pot. The Boston Celtics legend didn’t hold back when talking about the Los Angeles Lakers, Luka Doncic, and their early-season hype. On his No Fouls Given podcast, Pierce called out the Lakers’ repeated playoff failures and Luka’s defensive flaws, giving both a blunt reality check.

“If y’all don’t stop,. This is the same Luka: 30-9-9 and no defense.”

It was classic Pierce, dismissive, cutting, and a little personal. As a Celtics icon and longtime LeBron James rival, he’s never missed a chance to take a jab at the Lakers. Still, behind the bluntness, Pierce has a point.

Despite the offseason optimism and Luka’s much-hyped physical transformation, the Lakers’ season hasn’t started smoothly. Doncic has only played two games due to a leg bruise and a jammed finger, while LeBron James continues to recover from a sciatica issue. Without their two stars, Los Angeles sits in the middle of the pack, looking more like a play-in team than a title threat.

To Pierce, it’s deja vu. The Lakers have spent the past few years cycling through high-profile rosters from the Anthony DavisRussell Westbrook era to the Luka–LeBron pairing, but haven’t delivered when it matters.

Last season, despite finishing third in the West, they were bounced in five games by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

That history is why Pierce isn’t convinced things will be any different this time. Even with Luka’s improved fitness, Pierce sees the same weaknesses: elite offensive numbers, minimal defense, and a team still struggling for consistency.

But it’s not all doom and gloom in Los Angeles. The silver lining is Austin Reaves, who has been electric in the absence of both stars. Through five games, Reaves is averaging 34.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 10 assists, shooting 52.5% from the field and 38.5% from three. In one stretch, he scored 92 points in 48 hours, including a career-high 51 points against the Kings, 41 points versus Portland, and a buzzer-beating floater to stun Minnesota.

Reaves’ rise has been one of the most exciting storylines of the young season, and it gives the Lakers hope. Once Luka and LeBron return, Los Angeles could have one of the most dynamic trios in the league, blending LeBron’s playmaking, Luka’s offensive wizardry, and Reaves’ newfound aggressiveness.

Still, as Pierce pointed out, potential means nothing without results. The Lakers’ offense has firepower, but defensively, they’ve been shaky, ranking in the lower half of the league despite adding Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart.

Pierce’s criticism might sting, but it reflects a larger truth: the Lakers have to prove they’re more than a headline team. Until they show real consistency, skepticism from voices like Pierce’s will only grow louder.

For now, the Lakers’ story remains unwritten. Luka looks motivated, Reaves looks like a breakout star, and LeBron isn’t done yet. But as Pierce made clear, it’s time for Los Angeles to stop talking about what they could be and finally show who they are.

Vishwesha Kumar
