4 Wizards Targets To Replace Corey Kispert Following Latest Injury Update

With Corey Kispert being sidelined, we look at four players who could emerge as potential targets for the Wizards.

Siddhant Gupta
7 Min Read
Nov 16, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) attempts a jump shot in front of Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) attempts a jump shot in front of Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

The Washington Wizards have had a rough start to the 2025-26 season. While already dealing with enough challenges on the court, the Wizards face another setback as their sharpshooter, Corey Kispert, sustained an injury recently.

Corey Kispert reportedly fractured the tip of his right thumb. The injury seemingly occurred during the third quarter of Washington’s 132-113 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night when Nickeil Alexander-Walker attempted to strip the ball from Kispert’s hand. The forward checked out of the game and went to the locker room shortly after the incident.

Given that the injury occurred on his dominant hand, updates suggest that the Wizards will be approaching the recovery process cautiously. However, given their 2-15 record, it is evident that they could be in a vulnerable position.

With this in mind, we explore four potential targets that could address Corey Kispert’s absence.

 

Malik Beasley

Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) greets fans as he takes the court for pregame warmups before their game against the Houston Rockets at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Free agent guard Malik Beasley may be at the top of the Washington Wizards’ list in this scenario. With averages of 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 0.9 steals per game on 41.6% shooting from three-point range last season, the guard generated a lot of buzz in free agency.

Although he was a highly sought-after free agent, Beasley found himself in trouble after being investigated for his involvement in betting scandals and gambling controversies. With his situation acting as an impediment to signing a new contract with the Detroit Pistons, Beasley remains a free agent.

At this stage, there are very few teams in the league that can extend an offer to Beasley, primarily because most teams have made the most of their cap space. However, the Wizards still have ample cap flexibility. By simply waiving a player on their roster, Washington can attempt to sign the veteran sharpshooter.

 

Klay Thompson

Nov 10, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) reacts after scoring during the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Another potential target for the Washington Wizards could be Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Klay Thompson.

Although one of the best shooters in the league in his prime, Thompson has seen a distinct drop-off in performance this season, averaging 10.3 points and 2.4 rebounds on 35.1% shooting from the field and 32.1% shooting from three-point range.

Given Dallas’ current situation, with a 5-14 record, rumors indicate that the team could be on the verge of a complete roster overhaul. With Thompson potentially being on the trade block, the Wizards may see merit in acquiring him.

A potential trade package for Thompson would include Corey Kispert and a second-round pick. Given Corey Kispert’s perimeter shooting upside, the $2.7 million trade exception, and the potential draft compensation, Dallas could be satisfied with this deal.

 

Grayson Allen

Nov 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) looks on during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Nov 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) looks on during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Acquiring Grayson Allen could be the ideal scenario for the Washington Wizards. As a solid 3-and-D player with veteran experience, averaging 18.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game on 44.7% shooting from three-point range, Allen could be a significant upgrade on Corey Kispert.

Although Washington may see significant benefit in acquiring Allen, formulating a trade package may pose a challenge.

Given how valuable he has been for the Phoenix Suns, the Wizards would likely have to offer Corey Kispert, Cam Whitmore, and a second-round pick.

For the Suns, acquiring Kispert may not have as much intrigue. But adding Whitmore, a young player with offensive upside, along with a valuable second-round pick, could be much more appealing.

 

Buddy Hield

Oct 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images
Oct 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield could be another solid replacement for Corey Kispert.

Hield has cultivated a reputation as a reliable perimeter shooter. However, with averages of 7.2 points and 2.0 rebounds per game on 41.4% shooting from the field and 31.0% from three-point range this season, Hield may also see some benefit from a change in scenery.

Given the Warriors’ current problems, the team may look to make some adjustments. Hence, some speculation could be made about how open they are to accepting trade offers. For the Wizards, this could be an opportunity to offload Corey Kispert.

A potential package to the Warriors could include Kispert and a second-round pick for Hield and potentially a young player such as Gui Santos or Trayce Jackson-Davis. Although Golden State may be opposed to parting with Jackson-Davis, given what they receive in return, they may see an advantage in making this deal.

 

Would The Wizards Be Wise To Trade Corey Kispert?

Corey Kispert has been a solid rotation piece for the Washington Wizards. While playing a career-low 19.9 minutes per game this season, he has showcased value, averaging 8.9 points and 2.5 rebounds on 50.5% shooting from the field and 40.3% from three-point range.

While Kispert could be a solid trade asset, the Wizards are unlikely to trade him at this stage. With the latest updates by The Athletic’s Josh Robbins suggesting that the typical recovery time for such an injury is only three weeks, Washington may choose to be patient.

Instead, this emerges as an opportunity for Cam Whitmore to earn more playing time in the rotation. Projected as a gifted offensive player, the Wizards could thrive if Whitmore lives up to his potential.

